Humans of Ren Fest

Hear ye! Hear ye! Minnesota Renaissance Festival season is again upon us! As surely as King Arthur’s table is round, knaves, knights, and knife swallowers have again materialized in Shakopee’s medieval menagerie. Which got us thinking: Who are these period people? To find out, we sounded our herald trumpets and summoned them to festival grounds a month early to tell us their stories.

× Expand Photography by Ackerman + Gruber Renaissance Festival character Pluto the Village Idiot

Pluto the Village Idiot

Real Name: Neal Skoy

Years Performing: 12

Day Job: Soda Jerk, actor, teacher

Quote: "I run into trees all day. For money. Making full use of my college degree and family pride."

× Expand Danger Committee Performer at the Renaissance Festival

Performer with The Danger Committee

Real Name: Mike Lunzer

Years Performing: 30+

Day Job: Speaker, consultant trainer

Favorite Part of Performing: "The fans,"

× Expand Performer "Reynaldo" with The Danger Committee at the Renaissance Festival

Performer "Reynaldo" with The Danger Committee

Real Name: Caleb McEwen

Years Performing: 10

Day Job: Artistic director at The Brave New Workshop, full-time professional performer at the Comedy Theatre

Favorite Part of Performing: "Being able to entertain so many people."

× Expand Milk Maid at the Renaissance Festival

Milk Maid

Real Name: Mikaela Kase

Years Performing: 10 years total; first year at Ren Fest

Day Job: Volunteer coordinator at the Robbinsdale Women's Center, barista at Ambrosia Coffee in Edina

Favorite Part of Performing: "This is my first year, so ask me again next year."

× Expand Director of the Throne of Swords at the Renaissance Festival

Director of the Throne of Swords and Lady Ophelia

Real Name: Katrina Radcliffe

Years Performing: 17

Day Job: Director, actor, Renaissance Festival Entertainment Office

Favorite Part of Performing: "I loved my two years working on the Throne of Swords. My cast is professional and passionate, and our work on our attraction really shows!"

× Expand Princess Cordelia at the Renaissance Festival

Princess Cordelia at the Throne of Swords

Real Name: Bailey Pekar

Years Performing: 3

Day Job: High school student

Favorite Part of Performing: "My favorite part is speaking in Elizabethan English and having lots of fun with my cast mates."

× Expand Benedick at the Renaissance Festival

Benedick

Real Name: Tom Ringberg

Years Performing: 2

Day Job: Stunt and fight choreographer

Favorite Part of Performing: "Sword fighting."

× Expand Prince Hal at the Renaissance Festival

Prince Hal, The Wolf of the North and Director of Street Fights

Real Name: Maxwell Savage

Years Performing: 4

Day Job: Restaurant server

Favorite Part of Performing: "There is an inclusiveness and an opportunity for shared wonder with the audience that is absolutely incredible."

× Expand Groundlings Improv Group

The Groundlings Improv Group

Lolo

Real Name: Lauren Kinkead

Years Performing: 2

Day Job: Self-employed with acting, writing, and producer in film and plays

Favorite Part of Performing: "A super rainy day. Soo much mud. We sectioned a big mud area and said we were selling land "dirt cheap." I got a cup, filled it with mud and a little muddy water."

Gretel

Real Name: Tanja Page

Years Performing: 25 total; 16 years at Ren Fest

Day Job: Preschool teacher, artist, dancer, children's entertainer (fairy, mermaid, or princess)

Favorite Part of Performing: "My favorite moments are always the ones that end with everyone laughing, especially the children. The world can be a dark and difficult place . . . I am so blessed every time I can share love and laughter and joy with others."

Neala the Irish Bard

Real Name: Kayla Sotebeer

Years Performing: 2

Day Job: Writer and photographer

Favorite Part of Performing: "The community! It's like a big family supporting each other."

Pip

Real Name: Kelli Grant

Years Performing: 1

Day Job: Administrative coordinator at a Montessori preschool, actor at NUTS, ltd, writer/actor in a web series "Totally Trucked Up," actor in "Thor: Jurassic Park" at MN Fringe Festival

Favorite Memory: "As a peasant hoarder, Pip collects all sorts of things on the grounds. She stores them in her bodice, hair, etc. One day, Pip dropped her huge collection of garbage, cups, forks, banana peels, etc. and a young patron in a beautiful blue gown helped Pip pick up her garbage. This moment demonstrated to me the depth of kindness that exists. Most people ignore, scoff at, or are uncomfortable with a "garbage girl" like Pip."