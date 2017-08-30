Humans of Ren Fest

Hear ye! Hear ye! Minnesota Renaissance Festival season is again upon us! As surely as King Arthur’s table is round, knaves, knights, and knife swallowers have again materialized in Shakopee’s medieval menagerie. Which got us thinking: Who are these period people? To find out, we sounded our herald trumpets and summoned them to festival grounds a month early to tell us their stories.
Photography by Ackerman + Gruber
Renaissance Festival character Pluto the Village Idiot
Pluto the Village Idiot
Real Name: Neal Skoy
Years Performing: 12
Day Job: Soda Jerk, actor, teacher
Quote: "I run into trees all day. For money. Making full use of my college degree and family pride."
Danger Committee Performer at the Renaissance Festival
Performer with The Danger Committee
Real Name: Mike Lunzer
Years Performing: 30+
Day Job: Speaker, consultant trainer
Favorite Part of Performing: "The fans,"
Performer "Reynaldo" with The Danger Committee at the Renaissance Festival
Performer "Reynaldo" with The Danger Committee
Real Name: Caleb McEwen
Years Performing: 10
Day Job: Artistic director at The Brave New Workshop, full-time professional performer at the Comedy Theatre
Favorite Part of Performing: "Being able to entertain so many people."
Milk Maid at the Renaissance Festival
Milk Maid
Real Name: Mikaela Kase
Years Performing: 10 years total; first year at Ren Fest
Day Job: Volunteer coordinator at the Robbinsdale Women's Center, barista at Ambrosia Coffee in Edina
Favorite Part of Performing: "This is my first year, so ask me again next year."
Director of the Throne of Swords at the Renaissance Festival
Director of the Throne of Swords and Lady Ophelia
Real Name: Katrina Radcliffe
Years Performing: 17
Day Job: Director, actor, Renaissance Festival Entertainment Office
Favorite Part of Performing: "I loved my two years working on the Throne of Swords. My cast is professional and passionate, and our work on our attraction really shows!"
Princess Cordelia at the Renaissance Festival
Princess Cordelia at the Throne of Swords
Real Name: Bailey Pekar
Years Performing: 3
Day Job: High school student
Favorite Part of Performing: "My favorite part is speaking in Elizabethan English and having lots of fun with my cast mates."
Benedick at the Renaissance Festival
Benedick
Real Name: Tom Ringberg
Years Performing: 2
Day Job: Stunt and fight choreographer
Favorite Part of Performing: "Sword fighting."
Prince Hal at the Renaissance Festival
Prince Hal, The Wolf of the North and Director of Street Fights
Real Name: Maxwell Savage
Years Performing: 4
Day Job: Restaurant server
Favorite Part of Performing: "There is an inclusiveness and an opportunity for shared wonder with the audience that is absolutely incredible."
Groundlings Improv Group
The Groundlings Improv Group
Lolo
Real Name: Lauren Kinkead
Years Performing: 2
Day Job: Self-employed with acting, writing, and producer in film and plays
Favorite Part of Performing: "A super rainy day. Soo much mud. We sectioned a big mud area and said we were selling land "dirt cheap." I got a cup, filled it with mud and a little muddy water."
Gretel
Real Name: Tanja Page
Years Performing: 25 total; 16 years at Ren Fest
Day Job: Preschool teacher, artist, dancer, children's entertainer (fairy, mermaid, or princess)
Favorite Part of Performing: "My favorite moments are always the ones that end with everyone laughing, especially the children. The world can be a dark and difficult place . . . I am so blessed every time I can share love and laughter and joy with others."
Neala the Irish Bard
Real Name: Kayla Sotebeer
Years Performing: 2
Day Job: Writer and photographer
Favorite Part of Performing: "The community! It's like a big family supporting each other."
Pip
Real Name: Kelli Grant
Years Performing: 1
Day Job: Administrative coordinator at a Montessori preschool, actor at NUTS, ltd, writer/actor in a web series "Totally Trucked Up," actor in "Thor: Jurassic Park" at MN Fringe Festival
Favorite Memory: "As a peasant hoarder, Pip collects all sorts of things on the grounds. She stores them in her bodice, hair, etc. One day, Pip dropped her huge collection of garbage, cups, forks, banana peels, etc. and a young patron in a beautiful blue gown helped Pip pick up her garbage. This moment demonstrated to me the depth of kindness that exists. Most people ignore, scoff at, or are uncomfortable with a "garbage girl" like Pip."