× Expand Backyard Camping Wild times: The author prepares a night of (nearby) adventure.

I'm writing this story from a hammock in my front yard. The woven hammock is short on style if longish on sentimental value: It was an impulse buy, circa 2006, from an artisan market in Ecuador. And it’s not even stretched between trees. Ugly then, ratty now, it’s hanging on a faded black hammock stand that’s beginning to rust. Nothing about the setup is front yard worthy. In fact, in normal times this rig droops in exile in our backyard. And yet, today, here it drapes just feet from a well-trafficked sidewalk on our south Minneapolis corner lot. And here I recline upon it, merrily typing away.

My daughters, meanwhile, are snapping wrist shots at the full-size hockey goal (proper location: the driveway) that’s taken up semi-permanent residence on the street in front of our house. My wife recently suggested installing a basketball hoop on the tree behind it, and I actually think we’re going to do it. The hill has turned into a parking lot for a fleet of bikes and skateboards. On weekends, a fire pit from the back patio sometimes takes residence smack-dab in the middle of our front lawn.

Now let’s walk around back for a minute. It’s a solid backyard; I’m proud of it. We’ve got a ninja warrior obstacle course back there. There’s a zipline and a tree swing, hung from a branch 25 feet up. A couple years ago I even built a treehouse, replete with a cantilevered deck from which you can see a sliver of the downtown skyline. For a tiny city yard, it’s got about everything a kid could want. And yet we’ve all but abandoned this space for our new lives on the public-facing side of our house.

We’re living in an era where we’re not supposed to touch the people who don’t live with us. For our family, that lack of touching folks has quadrupled our appetite for at least seeing them. I’m talking here about the lengthy across-the-street back-and-forths with neighbors we’d never particularly connected with, the enthusiastic hellos to strangers passing by on a walk.

Now, when we’re holed up in our backyard, even in the name of perfecting our ninja-line skills, we’ve got front yard FOMO (that means Fear of Missing Out, Mom). “Did we miss Rose, the mail lady?!” “I just heard a squeaky bike pass the fence. It was probably that family with the little kid who always wears Packers shirts. Quick, go around front and yell ‘SKOL!’”

Nothing about this summer is normal. So, if lounging in our front yard hammock while my family shoots hoops on a tree is what it takes to make us feel closer to the people we’ve never been further away from, then bring on the pink flamingos.

Or Maybe Try Closer Quarters?

It’s a brilliant Wednesday in mid-April. The kids are done-ish with distance learning for the day, and we’re done-ish with distance working. We stick a lasagna in the oven and head out to the backyard. After some rummaging, I unearth the footlocker where our camping gear hibernates.

Backyard camping is nothing new. But for us, having the freedom to do it in the middle of a school–and work–week sure is. We didn’t plan to be here—and yet here we are.

It’s not the same thing as burying yourself in a state park and heading home a few days later perfumed in campfire and bug spray. But it’s not nothing—especially since you can decide to do it while dinner is in the oven and have your tent pitched and PJs on before the oven timer bings.

Campground Rules:

Movie night: Pitch your tent within Wi-Fi range, so you can Netflix on a laptop before—and after—the kids zonk.

The outhouse is inside: Leave the back door unlocked for a midnight potty run.

No night-light: Turn your motion-detector floodlights off. Nothing like startling awake to a blinding halogen every time a rabbit hops by.