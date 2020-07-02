× Expand Six houses

When we talk about real estate, we gossip: price, address, status. When we talk about architecture, we pontificate: blah, blah, blah. But talking—knowledgeably—about houses doesn’t require an advanced degree. In truth, we’re all studying buildings these days on those marathon walks through our neighborhoods. So what do you call those houses with the half-timbered beams? What’s the difference between Italianate and Queen Anne? Read this (drawn from prominent houses in the Cities), print it out, and get ready to lecture your (gossipy) friends.

× Expand Prairie, Foursquare style The design elements here emphasize the horizontal.

Prairie (Foursquare style)

(1905–1920)

Look for a flattish (hipped) roof with extended eaves and rows of patterned windows (a fortune to replace!). Probably stucco, wood, or brick with heavy square columns. The massing may resemble a series of squares with no clear center.

× Expand Craftsman The roof has a low pitch with wide overhangs.

Craftsman/Arts and Crafts/Bungalow

(1890s–present)

You know these houses! Often one or one and a half stories. Open front porch, held up by tapered columns. Stucco, maybe wood. Bands of decorative woodwork and leaded windows. Ubiquitous and beloved: the home style of the Twin Cities.

× Expand Richardsonian Romanesque Look for a tower with a conical roof, placed off-center.

Richardsonian Romanesque

(1880s–1900)

It’s heavy, brother: The masonry walls (often stone, sometimes brick), the cone-roofed towers, the arched windows and entrances with squat columns, the slate or tiled roofs. Sounds like Minneapolis City Hall—minus the clock and the bells.

× Expand Queen Anne Multiple gables, with decorative shingles, break up the façade.

Queen Anne

(1880s–1890s)

Towers? Turrets? Cupolas? Domes? Bizarre rooflines? Porches? Patterned shingles? Gingerbread posts and turned woodwork? Yes, yes, yes—yes to everything! These are “Victorian” architecture—often as high kitsch.

× Expand Italianate What would you do with a square cupola?

Italianate

(1850s–1870s)

Think tall (two or three stories) and often squarish. The windows will be tall and impractically arched at the top. Superfluous cupola or square tower? Why not! Look for low-pitched roofs; brackets; stone, wood, or brick façades; and a Charles Adams gloom.

× Expand Tudor Cotswold style A faux-thatch roof, fit for Frodo!

Tudor (Cotswold style)

(1920s–present)

A suburban fave. Older and more designed examples include steep rooflines, triangular gables, multi-pane windows, and decorative half-timbered beams. If the house looks Hobbity—false thatched roof, mushroomy massing—think Cotswold.