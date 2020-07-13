How to Get an Absentee Ballot

× Expand Shutterstock Absentee Ballot

With COVID-19 continuing to infect people around the country and in Minnesota, in-person voting, like what was seen in Wisconsin in April, is an unnecessary risk in our state. Voting by mail is a safer option and absentee ballots are available on the Secretary of State website for the August primary and the November general election. Election experts have stated the amount of fraud that takes place in mail-in voting is not a statistically significant amount.

There are two different ways to request an absentee ballot on the website. You can fill out all the information electronically and have a ballot sent to you, or you can print out the 2020 Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application, send it to your local election office, then receive your ballot via mail. You can find your local election office here. A ballot can be requested any day before Election Day, but must be returned and postmarked on or before Election Day (August 11 for primary voting, November 3 for the general election), so it’s advised that you send in your application earlier to give election officials time to mail your ballot to you.

If you’re looking to complete the application online, you’ll need to provide the following:

The county you live in.

Your city, state, and ZIP code.

The elections you’re requesting a ballot for (August primary, November general election, or both).

Your name, date of birth, address, email, and ID number (either driver’s license or last four digits of Social Security Number).

If you don’t want your ballot mailed to the address you reside at, you need to provide an alternative.

For the application you print out, all the same information needs to be filled out.

In order to vote in Minnesota, you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day, a resident of Minnesota for at least the 20 days before Election Day, and be a citizen of the United States. Anybody with a felony conviction must have finished all parts of their sentence, including any probation, parole, or conditions like restitution.