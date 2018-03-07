How to Celebrate International Women's Day in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Kylee and Christian Creative Still Kickin FeMNist t-shirt

Last year on International Women’s Day, Alex Steinman got a tattoo that says “Nevertheless, she persisted.” This year, she’s proving it. Steinman and fellow co-founders of the women’s co-working community the Coven will host FeMNist Day 2018 on Thursday, March 8 at their new North Loop space. They’re teaming up with author and podcast host Nora McInerny, founder of the non-profit Still Kickin, for a day devoted to supporting female entrepreneurs and business owners.

In the morning, eight women will pitch their business ideas to a panel of executives for the chance to earn a micro-grant of $500 or $1,000. The afternoon will be all about mentorship, including one-on-one sessions with industry leaders in law, business, marketing, and more—including McInerny, who jokes that she learned the hard way that starting a non-profit required more than credit card debt. It's not too late to sign up for a free consult.

“One of the things I am passionate about is helping other women realize their potential and dreams,” says McInerny, whose non-profit Still Kickin sells FeMNist t-shirts, inspired by a design created by her late husband Aaron Purmort, who died of cancer at age 35. Proceeds go to individuals, families, or organizations in need of financial support.

The ideas being pitched at what McInerny and her Coven counterparts are calling an “Un-Conference” range from a fledgling network to support female beer brewers to an app that allows women to crowdfund their maternity leave.

“Minneapolis over-indexes on really fantastic, creative women,” McInerny says. “We’re going to spend an entire day getting their ideas off the ground. And spend the evening financially supporting them.”

Following the Un-Conference, the FeMNist Day 2018 Night Market will take place at Grain Belt Bottling House featuring nearly 50 female makers and showcasing goods from ceramics and jewelry to art, fashion, and healthy snacks.

Both events are free and open to the public. The Un-Conference runs from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at The Coven. The Night Market takes place from 5–10 p.m. at Grain Belt Bottling House.

More ways to celebrate International Women’s Day on Thursday:

emPOWER Social Hour: A Taste of Entrepreneurship

Ten female-owned businesses from across the Twin Cities are bringing their products and services to the North Garden Theater. Come find out how to support women in business ownership. $20 in advance or $25 at the door. 6:30–8:30 p.m. 929 Seventh St. W., St. Paul

International Women’s Day at Urban Growler Brewing Company

What’s better than drinking beer and supporting women? We think nothing, so head on over to the woman-owned Urban Growler, get your picture taken with a sculpture by local artist Amy Toscani, while you celebrate women in entrepreneurship. 11 a.m.–9 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul

Glass Ceiling Gose Release

The ladies at Inbound BrewCo know the ins and outs of good craft beer, and they whipped up a Pineapple Gose especially International Women’s Day. 12 p.m.–12 a.m. 701 N. Fifth St., Mpls.

Witch Hunt Preview

Witch Hunt—a collective designed to foster women’s involvement in the craft beer industry—will be at Surly’s beer hall. They'll be sharing their mission and celebrating the release of The Familiar: a dry-hopped tart ale with sweet orange peel and orange zest. 5–8 p.m. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Mpls.

Women of Schmidt 2018

More than 20 female artists from Schmidt Artists are featuring their paintings, sculptures, photography, music, writing, and more throughout three galleries in the Bottlehouse. 1–6 p.m. 900-876 W. Seventh St., St. Paul

International Women’s Day ERA Rally

Did you know that Minnesota doesn’t have an official amendment stating that men and women have equal rights? Help ERAMN and Women’s March MN change that. Come out to the Minnesota State Capitol to find out who your legislator is, receive lobbying training and take part in discussions. 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul

PSSY CTRL at The Comedy Corner Underground

Rana May and Shelly Paul present their monthly basement comedy party complete with dancing, candy, sketches and, well, comedy. $7, or free for students. 8–9:30 p.m. 1501 Washington Ave. S., Mpls.

Firefly Dance Painting Class for International Women’s Day

A no-experience-necessary art class held by local artists who will guide you step-by-step through the process of painting your very own rendition of Firefly Dance—all while you sip wine. $38. 7–9 p.m. Pinot’s Pallette, 4712 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park

International Women’s Day Pop-Up Weekend at My Sister

In honor of International Women’s Day, My Sister—an apparel brand devoted to fighting sex trafficking—is launching a new collection and opening its Uptown retail shop for a three-day event. Thursday—Saturday, Noon-6 p.m. 1616 W. Lake St., Mpls.