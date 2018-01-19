How the Super Bowl Gives Back to Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Steffenhagen Photography Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund grant to People’s Center in Minneapolis.

From new playgrounds to hunger relief, the Super Bowl will leave its mark on the Twin Cities long after the game.

In addition to planning for the Super Bowl festivities, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee's Legacy Fund has been busy providing grants to 52 community projects across the state, from Roseau to Austin, for the 52 weeks leading up to game day. These grants, supplemented by local private and public donations, will total more than $4.5 million by Super Bowl Sunday. The donations are going to a wide variety of projects, from sports to the arts and healthcare.

“Hosting the Super Bowl in Minnesota is our opportunity for our state to shine on the world’s largest stage. However, it’s also a chance to leave a legacy that will remain after the game is played,” says Michael Howard, communications director for the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee. “Children will be playing on new playgrounds, families will be served by new healthy food trucks, and communities will have access to new facilities for decades to come.”

Eighty percent of the Legacy Fund grants serve children in poverty, Howard says. Seventy percent benefit organizations serving children of color and all 11 Native communities in the state are seeing benefits.

Here are just some of the ways the Legacy Fund, and other Super Bowl-related giving, is benefitting Minnesotans:

Super Kids-Super Sharing Project

The NFL and local Super Bowl Host Committee teamed up with Twin Cities schools and YMCAs to donate tens of thousands of books, school supplies, games and sports equipment to underserved kids in the greater Twin Cities area.

People’s Center Clinic & Services Renovation Grant

The Legacy Fund teamed up with Target to provide a $300,000 grant to the People’s Center Clinic & Services, a network of community health clinics that provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay, renovate an old Minneapolis gymnasium into The Wellness Hub, a gym and wellness space, which serves families and youth in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood.

Taste of the NFL

With the goal of raising money and awareness for those in the community facing hunger, Taste of the NFL, which started in Minnesota 25 years ago—the last time the Super Bowl was played here—returns to bring together celebrity chefs, players, and foodies for a night of sampling dozens of dishes and raising money for food banks and hunger relief organizations in Minnesota and beyond. Through the years, the event has raised more than $25 million.

Off the Field Players’ Wives Fashion Show

Hosted by the Galleria Edina and produced by Grant Whittaker Style, this fashion show is walked by NFL wives and significant others to raise money for The Women’s Foundation of Minnesota, an organization working to provide equal opportunity for women and girls all over the state. Tickets are $150 to $350.

Breakfast-in-the-Classroom Program

The Legacy Fund is granting $10,000 each to 52 elementary, middle and high schools all across the state to help them provide healthy breakfasts to their students.

The Lower Sioux Indian Community Grant

A $100,000 grant provided to the Lower Sioux Indian Community by the Legacy Fund is being used to help renovate the community’s recreation center and community kitchen and to enhance programs designed to teach healthy cooking and eating habits to local youth.

Second Harvest Heartland Grant

One out of every six kids in Minnesota is food insecure. The Legacy Fund is doing its part to help diminish this problem by zoning a $50,000 grant for Second Harvest Heartland, a hunger relief organization and food bank providing meals across the state.

Lincoln Park’s Place to Play Project Grant

This $50,000 grant for the City of Duluth goes toward restoring their historic Lincoln Park by adding new cultural and recreational programming, building new playgrounds, picnic areas and restrooms and renovating the park pavilion.

Springboard for the Arts Grant

The future trailhead of the Central Lakes State Trail in Fergus Falls will soon be home to an artist-designed, interactive sculpture thanks to a $50,000 grant encouraging both the arts and physical fitness.

Unsung Heroes Luncheon

The NFL Foundation and Verizon are teaming up to provide lunch for employees and volunteers at domestic violence and sexual assault prevention organizations and shelters in the Twin Cities area. In addition, the league is working with and providing financial assistance to organizations that fight human trafficking and other social issues in our area.

Shriners Hospitals PLAY 60 All-Ability Event

The NFL and Shriners Hospitals for Children – Twin Cities is hosting this event to help kids of all-abilities get moving with adaptive play activities like ultimate football and fitness stations.