Hopewell Music and She Rock She Rock Adapt to the Pandemic

Hopewell Music Cooperative

Things at Hopewell Music felt like they were returning to normal in the beginning of March. After raising $76,135 at the end of January to avoid closure, the music cooperative serving students in north Minneapolis continued lessons, recitals, and teaching. MinnPost recapped a recital on March 9 that presented a rosy picture, featuring interviews with students and alum on what they’ve learned through Hopewell, and staff explaining why it started. Things were looking up.

A week later, on March 16, Hopewell went dark for a week to decide how to adjust in the face of COVID-19. “We took a week off of teaching to work out all the logistics, make sure all the teachers had not only the tech equipment, but things like method books and instruments and accessories,” said Ellie Fregni, Hopewell co-founder, program director and strings instructor. Contracts were rewritten to clarify the expectations for online teaching, and before lessons took place, Zoom meetings helped test and troubleshoot any issues.

During this time, Andrea Myers, previously director of operations and a flute instructor, was appointed acting executive director. First, she had to find a place for her flute students to go once Hopewell reopened, as Myers felt she wouldn’t be able to teach while stepping into her new role. Thankfully, another flute instructor agreed to briefly take on her students and from there, Myers started working with the board of directors to decide on a long-term strategy. That process is still on going as the pandemic rages on. “It’s constantly reevaluating and relooking at things and seeing what different scenarios are out there, so we can keep serving the community and be there,” Myers says.

While Hopewell received some financial help from foundations and organizations, there are countless places in need of money right now, and their needs aren't going away anytime soon. They’re having to get creative with funding. “We're applying for grants and reaching out to our funders to see if we're able to move things that were tagged for specific projects to go to general operating,” Myers said. So far, funders have been supportive and told her to use the money for whatever’s needed.

Right now, Hopewell is participating in #GiveAtHomeMN to raise money for its scholarships for students. Sixty-eight percent of Hopewell’s students require full or partial scholarships and the need for help is already increasing as student’s families lose jobs. Hopewell has a donation goal set at $10,000, which would provide yearlong scholarships for 10 students.

While translating lessons online comes with its own difficulties, it’s easier than other programming Hopewell offers at its on-site youth center, which will continue to be closed during the summer. Ensemble rehearsals have been cancelled.

One event that has gone remote includes Swingin’ Memories, a choir project centered on community outreach. Typically, the Hopewell Community Choir selects a decade for inspiration and visits a nursing home to sing tunes from it. The choir collects photos from the nursing home residents and the Minnesota Historical Society to display, and serves food invented or popular from the time period. Mannequins dressed in the era's garb are even brought in, courtesy of one parent who is a professional costumer. To celebrate the 1950s this year with nursing home residents largely confined to their rooms, Hopewell will instead be sending a packet with a postcard, DVD, and hopefully some tasty treat. The postcard replaces the usual poster, and the DVD consists of choir-backed songs to sing along to, with pictures and oral histories of the resident's memories.

The youth choir project is being spearheaded by GIOIA, a former Hopewell teacher and north side resident now living in Denver. She wrote two pieces for the youth choir to sing, provided backing tracks, and an explainer video for the students. The students then will sing to the backing tracks, which will be sent back to GIOIA and arranged into an online choir. The final product will be released June 1 for International Children’s Day. Hopewell is still looking for more youth choir members (ages 7-19), and those interested should email Fregni.

She Rock She Rock

For Jenny Case, the founder of She Rock She Rock who also teaches private music lessons, the transition to Zoom teaching has been mostly seamless, outside of poor internet connections. She’s set up a second camera for piano lessons, so students see her playing from two different perspectives, above and at the end of the piano. For students working in GarageBand, she can take control of their screen through screen sharing and Zoom, and tinker with different audio components to provide examples of what she’s talking about. When things begin returning to normal, in person lessons will resume, but she hopes some of her students who are now in different parts of the country will continue online lessons.

But at She Rock She Rock, her nonprofit empowering girls, women, trans and nonbinary people through music, the organization has felt the effects of COVID-19. “As with every business and every person and nonprofit, we got slaughtered financially,” Case said. The annual Women’s Rock N Roll Retreat, slated for April 3-5, was cancelled, and while She Rock She Rock considered taking the retreat virtual, the feedback received through a survey showed a clear preference for in person collaboration. They’re considering rescheduling for the fall, but with the amount of work needed to do so and the possibility of circumstances not improving enough for that to happen, 2020 might not see a Women’s Rock N Roll Retreat.

Case is working on shifting other events online, like open mics, which will take place every two weeks. Two open mics have already been held and Case said they’ve been “awesome.” Those interested in participating or being an audience member simply need to email her and download Zoom, then they’ll receive a meeting ID and password the day before the event. So far they’ve had about 15 performers each time, and about 30 to 40 people watching. Afterwards, a recording is posted to their YouTube page. The virtual open mics are free just like the in person open mics were, but there are suggested donations of $5 to $10.

Lately, Case has noticed her students opening up and talking more about personal matters during lessons, a contrast to in person lessons and the first month or so of online lessons. Case partly attributes this to her students not having as many people around to speak to. Her main concern is the their mental health. She wants to continue to provide a platform for young girls, trans, and non-binary people to educate themselves and feel supported. “We just want to make sure that the kids and the staff are still able to really connect with one another.” This desire has pointed Case in the direction of strongly considering moving the Girls Rock N Roll Retreat online.

In response to the crisis, Case and She Rock She Rock have started a donor campaign starting with #GiveatHomeMN that will continue through the end of May.