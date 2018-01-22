How Did We Fool Ourselves? A Vikings Fan Counts the Ways

× Expand Photo by Sydney Berry Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium

I can’t believe we have to turn around and host a fan base that threw full beers at us and held up signs reading “FUCK MILLIE.” This is the most Minnesotan thing ever.

The Vikings were completely out-coached yesterday in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles—our fourth playoffs loss to Philadelphia. No adjustments on offense or defense after getting punched in the mouth by that Pick 6. I’ve never seen studs like Harrison Smith get roasted like that on third down. Repeatedly. It was so bad that in the fourth quarter, Philly fans started chanting FOLES to the tune of our SKOL chant. It was an historic loss, and in terms of consequences, maybe our worst ever. I’m still in shock.

Looking back, I would have to say we overachieved this season. But to perform like that, in a game with stakes like that? We made Eagles quarterback Nick Foles look like Joe Montana. How did we fool ourselves into thinking this team had a championship heart? We had the number one defense in the league with an historic third down conversion rate. But Philly saw something in the conversion rate and exploited it. Our defense played to the sticks so they used double moves to burn us for big plays over and over again. Counting the “Minneapolis Miracle,” we’ve been outscored 61-19 in the last six quarters of football. What fatal flaws were we overlooking?

September 17: With Sam Bradford out in an away game at Pittsburgh, the Vikings show some fight but end up losing 26-9, with Ben Roethlisberger going 23/35 for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Xavier Rhodes doesn’t exactly shut Antonio Brown down, and on the other side of the field Martavis Bryant averages 30 yards a catch.

October 1: Case Keenum’s first game since officially being named starter, gives up a bad sack in the red zone and we only score 7 points on offense, losing at home to the Lions 14-7. Lions QB Matthew Stafford is repeatedly able to break off big plays on double moves to Marvin Jones. The Lions find some big yardage on run plays, too.

October 29: In the fifth game of our eight-game winning streak we beat the Redskins 38-30. Giving up 30 points and 327 yards to the Redskins and star quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t a tragedy, but other defenses are able to make that offense one dimensional. There are times when we can’t stop them.

December 10: Vikings lose 31-24 to the Panthers in Carolina. This is where we lost home field advantage, allowing the Eagles to have a game in hand and an advantage with common opponents. And we give up long running plays to Cam Newton and their running back Jonathan Stewart. At times, both our offense and our defense is manhandled on the line of scrimmage. It feels like we get slightly out game planned strategically.

January 14: The Minneapolis Miracle. Our team gets physically beaten up by Sean Payton’s Saints. We get badly outperformed in the second half, allowing Drew Brees to go 12/13 on his first four drives of the second half and to throw three touchdown passes. Without a catastrophic mistake by the Saints, our No. 1 defense would’ve been humbled at home in a divisional playoff game.

Instead, that happened in Philly.