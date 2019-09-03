Hot New Back-to-School Items

Nearly 1 million Minnesotan children will be heading back to school this fall, but only one of them is your child. Buy the stuff on this list, and we guarantee that your kid will experience a superior school year that will leave their friends weeping daily in fits of jealous rage.

An Increasingly Complex and Distracting Fidget Spinner, $25 each

Keep your child on task by giving them a library of fidget spinners fashioned with the latest advances in 21st-century technology. Let this be your reminder that a proper fidget spinner lights up, makes noise, vibrates, and spins on a solar-charged motor. Naturally, it’s also cloud-connected and capable of feeling pain and human emotion.

A Peanut-, Tree Nut-, Soy-, Gluten-, Shellfish-, Fish-, Egg-, Lactose-, Fructose-, Food Coloring-, Dust-Free Lunch, $15

It’s 2019. Putting another kid into anaphylactic shock is officially considered gauche.

A Name Badge, $10

Nothing says your little Kendall is unique like sending her to a school where 14 other kids share the same name. Spare your special Kendall from existential name anxiety by ensuring she’s the only Kendall by emblazoning it on her chest.

An iPad Strapped Directly to Their Face: iPad, $330; strap, $30

It’s honestly faster this way.

Vape Pen, $45.99

Jeepers, kids sure do love vapes these days! Ensure your Skyler an in with the cool kids with his very own vape pen! I mean, if it weren’t meant for children, why is it bubblegum flavored?

Their Own Private School Support Staff, $200,000

School counselors, social workers, psychologists, and nurses: Most school budgets don’t budget for them anymore. And the remaining professionals manage impossible-to-maintain caseloads. Solve the problem for only your child by buying them their own.

Emergency Thoughts and Prayers, $0

Your child can never be safe enough, so make sure they have access to thoughts and prayers just in case tragedy strikes. It works.

Admission to USC, $500,000

Everyone else is doing it.