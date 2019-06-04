Horsin' Around in Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Geoff Brightling/getty images Horses in Minnesota

It’s been 150 years since Ma and Pa Ingalls drove their horses and wagon to a little house in Minnesota. The prairie may have turned into towns and highways, but the horses stuck around—even in the metro. Now, the Twin Cities hosts Canterbury, a family-friendly horseracing track. We have a top-10 vet school that treats some of the most complex conditions in equine medicine. And of the 146,000 horses trotting around the state right now, they’re not all lolling around in rural pastures. Turns out, we have quite the horse culture right here in town. Giddyup, indeed.

Saddle Up

First timers and casual riders don’t have to travel far for the horseback experience. River Valley Ranch (in Carver) and Bunker Park Stable (Andover) offer seasonal trail rides for all ages and abilities. Kids (or adults!) looking for a little more refinement can visit Pegasus Riding School (Medina): the go-to spot for dressage and English hunter/jumper training.

Equine Innovations

The U of M’s vet school treats 1,500 horses annually through its equine hospitals and rehabilitation centers, using some of the country’s most advanced veterinary technology. For example, if a racehorse is encountering breathing issues, vets can train them to run on a treadmill (at up to 30 mph) and analyze their gait, heartbeat, and breathing patterns. Call it the Mayo Clinic for horses.

Bettin’ on the Ponies

Shakopee’s Canterbury Park offers one of the country’s highest purses—payouts to horse owners—for a mid-level track. Total payouts have nearly doubled since 2012, after Mystic Lake and Canterbury cut a $83 million gaming deal. This summer, daily purses will average around $216,000.

Local Equestrians

Performer Kevin Kling and his partner own a Dales pony and a Quarter horse for trail riding. KFAN host (and track announcer) Paul Allen owns horses with a few different partnerships. One consortium includes Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer; another, Minnesota Wild goalie Alex Stalock. And Twins fan fave Willians “La Tortuga” Astudillo maintains a farm of Paso Finos (a Spanish breed known for its smooth gait) in his home country of Venezuela.

Show Time

Some of the finest horse shows are part of the Minnesota State Fair. Kids and adults train all year to compete in hunter/jumper, Western pleasure, draft driving, pole weaving, and more.