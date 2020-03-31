Hope in the Time of Coronavirus: Pilar Gerasimo

× Expand Courtesy of Pilar Gerasimo Pilar Gerasimo Pilar Gerasimo

Typically when reporting on a topic you’d leave out your actual real-life good friends. However, if I’m talking to health and wellness leaders in the Twin Cities, I can’t imagine being helpful and also leaving out Pilar Gerasimo, who is not only a real-life pal whom I call on in blackest night, but also the founder of national health and wellness magazine Experience Life, the founder of the Living Experiment podcast with Dallas Hartwig, and the author of the new wellness book Healthy Deviant.

Pilar also happens to be launching a free two-week online course on Wednesday for anyone who wants to take advantage during their #StayatHomeMN time, the 14-Day Healthy Deviant Adventure. When she mentioned that to me, I knew we had to get her in front of you all, the housebound and trying to see around the corner to how life might be.

Dara: Here’s my big problem now. It’s that I feel like hope is the one thing we all need in this tar-black moment, because the rest of what we need is so obvious—handwashing, physical isolation, personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, testing for coronavirus, vaccines for coronavirus, and economic supports for everyone. But if hope is the one thing we need, hope is the one thing that can be turned into this schlocky, no-meaning cheesy nonsense. It’s in danger of turning into a word like “natural,” no one is regulating it so you can put it on the side of any box of Chemical Sugar O’s and no one can stop you. So, first question, how do you, Pilar, define hope?

Pilar Gerasimo: I define hope as having a sense that something better is possible. My book is basically about developing an expanded sense of what’s possible, a dramatically expanded sense. We’ve been convinced by our culture to go after certain models of success, especially financial success, looking the right way, having the right stuff, being approved of by other people. Right now, we’re being forced to re-evaluate all of that, all of our priorities and values. In a time of pandemic people take health more seriously, they take their relationships more seriously, and this allows us all to begin to re-evaluate our sense of purpose and meaning.

Dara: Oh it’s like those stories you always hear. Someone has a heart-attack, then they get better and that near-death experience gets them to completely redo their lives. Are we having a collective heart attack?

Pilar: That’s a good way to put it. Most health change happens because of a catalyst or a catastrophe. A positive catalyst could be something that inspires you, a person, mountain climbing. Catastrophes often compel you to make significant changes that you were disinclined to make otherwise. One of the things I’m hearing from people is that they’re seeing such huge disruptions to our daily patterns and habits, we can see some of these that aren’t making us happy and we hadn’t given much thought to before. Why am I doing this anyway? People will have a hard time falling back in line with habits that they don’t like anymore. Going from spending all your time with people you love to none of it may cause you to reassess your priorities, seeing your life savings evidently vanish before your eyes, as the stock market roils, that may make us reconsider the value we place on cash. For many of us, this will be a time of reckoning, and a reckoning that’s overdue.

The fact is that most people in our culture are unhealthy and unhappy. I have the breakdown in my book, but when you start factoring in chronic health conditions, not exercising, and not sleeping, you start to find a single-digit percentage of Americans who are thriving. It’s an indication that something is terribly wrong. Societies are meant to support people in being healthy and being happy.

In Bhutan, for instance, they report a gross happiness index, not just a Gross Domestic Product. They rate their country’s success on how healthy and happy their citizens are. If we did that, we’d see that the U.S. hasn’t been rating well on health and happiness, and in fact has had declining grades for several decades.

I do think this pandemic gives us the opportunity to see how fragile our society is, and there’s hope in an honest reckoning with the systems that are creating our fragility. If you look how quickly everything has happened, how in the span of a week or two it brought so many cultures, companies, and people to our knees. Is this what gives us permission to collectively reevaluate the systems and the structures that we have running our lives? Can we reassess our fiscal priorities now? We have to make it easier for people to be healthy and happy, it can’t just be the one percent being happy and healthy and the rest of us suffering lives of quiet despair.

Dara: Oh the one percent. Every time I see a super-celebrity or literal prince announce they tested positive it I think: Oh, you mean the person with a team around them dedicated to making sure they sleep, eat the best food in the world, rest, and exercise? They’ll probably be good.

Pilar: Yes, we know that more people will die from COVID-19 because their health was undermined to begin with. Stressed people, like black and brown people suffering the different stresses from racism, the stressed will suffer more. Six of ten adults have at least one chronic illness, and they’ll die more from COVID-19. Is this a system we want to continue? There’s hope in us re-valuing our health. We might ask: What’s the economic value of a stable, healthy, happy person? We’re going to spend trillions now dealing with avoidable problems treating people with diabetes, obesity, and heart disease who also get COVID-19. What if we spent those trillions instead on getting people healthy? You can imagine a world where we come out of this stronger—you know Victory Gardens in World War II? What if we could have a patriotic, societal movement to improve health and well-being for collective benefit.

Dr. Martin Luther King often talked about creative maladjustment, “There are some things in our nation and in our world to which I’m proud to be maladjusted" like discrimination, and injustice. You could say that COVID-19 is showing us where the fault lines are, where the things are which we should, we must be maladjusted. Then we can say: What we have been doing is not working. That can give us the freedom to imagine a happier, healthier world.

The things that make the biggest difference in anyone’s health and well-being are not things we can buy—they’re basic practices like getting enough sleep, connecting with people you love, and having a life of meaning instead of a life of acquisition.

If you think about why people don’t practice those basic healthy habits, it’s because they are too busy, or so oppressed by the system that they have no ability to care for themselves, or they simply choose not to do it. We’ve incentivized the wrong products, the wrong industries for a long time.

Dara: Like soda, fossil-fuels, and oxycontin.

Pilar: [Laughs] Exactly. Now we see that under this set of crises, individually and collectively, what we have not incentivized is resilience. What does it mean to have so many people at such high risk and so desperately needed? My life depends on the lives of all the people around me, the person who gives my mother her lunch in the nursing home, the person who collects my garbage, the person who works overnights at the ICU, the person who packs up my groceries. All these people are desperately important and needed. Did we express that need, did we recognize that need before COVID-19? The reason I’m leading my adventure is for anyone who wants to take advantage of this time while we’re sheltering in place, I call it an experiment in radical replenishment, to build your sense of resilience and peace of mind. The most important practices don’t cost any money, and now we’re also seeing the true cost of living with constant stress, chronic health conditions, no sleep, and bad food.

Dara: But don’t a lot of industries have their whole business plan based on feeding us junk, making us sick, and wrecking the planet?

Pilar: Yes, there’s going to be a fight to have things stay as they were, because each of those make a very small number of people very wealthy, but for every business making millions on business as usual, we can see there are millions coming out the other end in healthcare costs and human misery. Every day more of us are waking up to the realization that no one is going to save us–we have to advocate for the happy, healthier world we want to live in. If enough of us start treating our bodies and minds as if they really matter, we can create new norms that support vitality and well-being. If we refuse to go back to the crazy that passes for normal, we’ll create a new normal. Do you see everyone suddenly acting like our health matters? What if we keep acting like our health matters after the crisis stops? That thought gives me real hope. That’s my sense that something better is possible. The whole country is talking about health.

Dara: And then after the crisis stops some of us will still be talking about health? And health becomes something we don’t take for granted, but actually work toward?

Pilar: That could change everything.