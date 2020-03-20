Hope in the Time of Coronavirus: Mary Jo Kreitzer

× Expand Dara Winter sunset through clouds over Cedar Lake Winter sunset through clouds over Cedar Lake

What's been my biggest challenge of the coronavirus pandemic? Trying to understand the line between real hope, and Pollyanna-ish naïve hope. The line between courage and modeling bravery versus foolishness and modeling denialism. When I am confused, as a journalist, I seek out experts. Are there experts in hope? Yes! So this is the first in an ongoing series in different practical explorations of hope, in this crisis. Stay strong y'all, we are resilient.

Mary Jo Kreitzer is one of the world’s experts on the mind-body connection. A pediatric nurse practitioner who grew into teaching, and then founded the University of Minnesota’s Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing, Kreitzer has probably taught more health-care professionals about mind-body connections and evidence-based integrative medicine than anyone in the country. Of course I turned to her first.

DMG: I never know if I’m overreacting or underreacting anymore.

Mary Jo Keitzer: That’s common right now. We had a webinar last night, on Mindfulness in Stressful Times, 900 people were on it. You can watch it. We’re going to be doing a lot more going forward, to develop resources for providers on the front lines, and for the public. As to the current moment, like everyone, I’ve had a few days to think about it. What do these times even mean? It’s a time when it’s really important to be real, and being real to me is acknowledging the reality of the situation. Not to put our heads in the sand, but to recognize the impact the pandemic is having. At the same time we need to be real about the needs of our family, our friends, our workplaces.The three things I think we all need to do are be mindful, reach out, and take care of yourself and those around you.

DMG: I feel like a lot of us hear the word mindfulness more than we know what to do with it.

used by permission, University of Minnesota Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing Mary Jo Kreitzer Mary Jo Kreitzer, University of Minnesota Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing

Mary Jo Kreitzer: To me, being mindful is getting in touch with what you’re really feeling in the present moment. We have dualities, we can be two things at the same time—we can be terrified and sad, and at the same time look for meaning, and find hope. For a lot of people right now, they are just riding these incredible waves, and they flip back and forth. Fear, hope. Hope, terror. It’s an emotional rollercoaster. Part of mindfulness is being aware of that, what you’re feeling, and what you’re needing.

For instance, for a lot of parents working from home now, it’s exhausting. So mindfulness in that instance would be to notice when your body is getting really, really tired. Maybe you make a choice to go to bed earlier. Maybe you step outside your routines and pay attention to what you need in the moment. For a lot of people, it’s hard to find a separation between work and home life now, it’s all turning into one blur. Mindfulness might be seeing the risks of taking no breaks, making boundaries where there are no boundaries. Eating healthy, getting exercise, getting up and moving—can you be aware of needing those?

[The University of Minnesota’s new] President Gable put out such an amazing message at the beginning of this, she said; Do the best you can. We recognize you have kids at home, and we are going to take care of you, we have your back. I think this is an important time to give that message, we’re all going to do the best we can, and we’re not perfect. Part of mindfulness practice and being real is to recognize that this is a time of enormous upheaval and we’re all doing the best we can. In that, we’re each going to have better days and we’re going to have worse days.

If you’re having a day when you’re feeling particularly anxious, maybe it’s best to turn off the news so you’re not constantly watching it, realizing that it might be easier for your kids to trigger a negative reaction when you’re anxious, and be angry or irritated or whatever. Even noticing that you feel like you could explode is mindfulness, and noticing can help you choose your response.

Another key practice is: Reach out. When we’ve been told to socially distance, I actually think we should rephrase that to [not just] talk about physical distance but social connection. Isolation and loneliness are huge issues that compromise our physical and mental health. Can we find ways to reach out, by FaceTime or phone calls? My team and I are having multiple huddles a week, some of it is to do work and some of it just to care for each other. We’re Zooming! I think Zoom is huge. Skype, FaceTime, Google Hangouts—I’ve been on all of those this week.

Seeing the ways others are reaching out, that gives me hope. Even the lovely photos or stories people are sending around, those are generous efforts to connect. The incredible and beautiful human to human connections I’m seeing—professional and amateur musicians doing concerts online. They’re working to make connections. The people who step outside at seven o’clock to sing or wave to their neighbors, connections. The efforts people are making to contribute to food shelves, that altruism, when we think about the world outside ourselves it not only helps others, it helps ourselves. Altruism feeds the human spirit.

DMG: You’re making me feel better already. I’m not overreacting. And your third point, taking care of ourselves?

Mary Jo Kreitzer: Taking care of yourself can be much more difficult than it sounds. It’s really easy at this time to ignore the enormous impact this has on all aspects of our health and wellbeing—this is an unprecedented human global event. Nothing has happened in quite the same way that’s impacting everyone, eroding our infrastructure and our economy at the same time. What healthy choices can you make in an unprecedented situation in terms of eating, sleeping, managing stress and emotions? It’s really important. Dealing with anxiety and fear while cultivating mindfulness, reaching out, and taking care of yourself—that’s really the global challenge right now for all of us. You should find some real people who are doing it and ask them to tell you about their successes.

DMG: That’s a great idea. I will do that. Take care of yourself Mary Jo!

Mary Jo Kreitzer: Tell everyone we’ll be putting more resources online. Spread the word!

Earl E. Bakken Center for Spirituality & Healing, University of Minnesota, csh.umn.edu