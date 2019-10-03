History Lesson: The Story of the Homer Hanky Then and Now

× Expand Courtesy of Star Tribune Bomba SZN

I think my parents have an original tacked on my dad’s home office wall. I run across others every now and then at a garage sale. And then today, a photo sent via text from my husband—the 2019 Homer Hanky. As I flashed the photo around the office, our 20-something editors looked perplexed. “A Homer Hanky?”

From the land of 10,000 lakes comes the very abbreviated story of the Home Hanky. A promotional item first introduced in 1987 and that has since earned its own Wiki page. Back in the era of nearly back-to-back World Series races (and eventual wins) in 1987 and 1991, the Star Tribune introduced a version of what is often referred to as a rally towel with the creation of the Homer Hanky—a roughly 12-in-square red kerchief screen printed in light gray ink with Twins 1987, a graphic baseball, striping details, and a Championship Drive call-to-action. When our guys would step up to the plate, thousands of fans would wave those hankies like they’ve never waved a hanky before. A silly name—but the fans (and national media) had a ball touting the Homer Hanky.

As we head into a big series with the New York Yankees and after a season that led the Twins to a history-breaking season record of 307 homeruns—the Star Tribune released on Thursday the 2019 edition. This year’s slogan? Welcome to Bomba Szn. Why Bomba? Ummm, I had to do a little digging around. My colleagues had a laugh as I got my arms around it all. (The name of a player? Nope.) Apparently, Twins left-fielder Eddie Rosario gets credit for dropping the bomba (Spanish for bomb and also very appropriate since so many players on the Twins speak Spanish.) Plus, in this era of social media, so much more fun than a homer—including hashtags, (#BombaSquad), emoji symbols (💣💥), phrases (Bombtoberfest), and more.

Speaking of social media, the comments, are already flying like bombs (sorry, had to) that the new hanky should have been a Bomba Blankie or a Bomba Bandana. (Hey, everyone’s a critic, plus there’d have to be another Wiki page.) Oh, and this time it’s red with nearly white ink, because the MLB brass put an end to white since it causes visual interference for the opposing team to spot the ball in the air. #fairenough

Anyway, to hell with f-bombs, bath bombs, and blonde bombshells. I hope you’ve jumped on the Bomba Szn bandwagon and picked up (what appears to be the very) limited edition red terry towel version (“…the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air…”) and get ready to wave it around at home, at the corner bar, or out your car window as the Twins take on the Yankees in a best of 5 series beginning tonight. Let’s go Twins.