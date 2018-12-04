Your Guide to Holiday Shows

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie

A Christmas Carol

The Guthrie no longer performs the Barbara Field adaptation of the Dickens drama, which appeared for some 35 years. Now, the ghosts have become Smurfs and the Christmas goose is played by a squab. (Seriously, though, Crispin Whittell’s version isn’t too shabby.) Nov. 3–Dec. 29. Guthrie Theater

Ingrid Michaelson Trio: Songs for the Season

We just wish the NYC folkster would specify which season so that we can dress appropriately. Dec. 5. Fitzgerald Theater

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The town hermit stealing all the Christmas presents: not holy. But he gives them all back, which has to count for something. Nov. 6–Jan. 6. Children’s Theatre Company

Miracle on Christmas Lake

Put your tickets on layaway: Jessica Lind Peterson’s harebrained romp through Minnesota Christmas culture returns as surely as the Ghost of Christmas Past. Nov. 9–Dec. 30. Yellow Tree Theatre

Black Nativity

Penumbra gifts us this Langston Hughes Christmas pageant every year. By now, it’s practically a religious experience unto itself. Nov. 29–Dec. 23. Penumbra Theatre

Miss Richfield 1981: Born Again

Read the title: Our favorite subversive drag queen has accepted Christ into her life! Nov. 30–Dec. 22. Illusion Theater

­The Wickhams

Going back to last year’s holiday hit, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, which told the story of Pride and Prejudice’s Mary Bennet getting married, the Jungle has again tapped playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon to mine the Austen novel, this time from the perspective of the help. Dec. 1–30. Jungle Theater

The Chanukah Guest

Had the guest in question been a rabbi—or even a dybbuk—this show would be waaaay higher on the list. But it’s a bear, which makes MJTC’s take on the children’s book sound something less than sacred. Dec. 2–18. Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company

A Drag Queen Christmas—2018 Tour

How is one drag queen show this close to hell and the other way up on the top of the list? Listen, this chart ain’t perfect, OK? Dec. 4. Pantages Theatre

Elf The Musical

Why is a Broadway musical about a man-sized elf named Buddy so high on the list? Divine intervention. Dec. 5–30. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

The New Standards Holiday Show

The Suburbs’ vocalist/pianist Chan Poling and Semisonic bassist John Munson call their jazz outfit The New Standards, but their set list includes plenty of old chestnuts. So why no covers of the Barking Dogs’ Christmas album? Dec. 7–8. State Theatre

A Klingon Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol about Klingons, entirely in Klingon. Now that’s utter blasphemy. Dec. 7–29. Mounds Theatre

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Neoclassical new-age jingle-bell rock from a band named after an 18th century German symphonic technique. Dec. 14. Orpheum Theatre

Home for the Holidays

You know who keeps it classy? Minnesota Orchestra—here performing a semiautobiographical holiday show written and narrated by local storytelling legend Kevin Kling. Dec. 14, 16, 20. Orchestra Hall

The Blenders—The Holiday Soul Tour

Part barbershop quartet, part Pitch Perfect, The Blenders are apparently playing shows exclusively at the local gas-station chain this winter. Dec. 14–16. Pantages Theatre

Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy

Maybe the least classic version of Tchaikovsky’s great Russian ballet. Dec. 14–23. State Theatre

× Expand Photo by Nate Ryan Cantus

Christmas with Cantus—Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

It doesn’t get much more pious than a show based on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s 1880s “Lessons and Carols” service. (Fun fact: The original was designed to keep lads busy on Christmas Eve—and, therefore, out of the pub.) Dec. 21. Ordway Concert Hall

Katie McMahon’s Celtic Christmas

An evening of folksy holiday song and dance by this Dublin-born-and-raised soprano should easily beat its rival show, Kevin McHale’s Celtics Christmas. Dec. 21. The O’Shaughnessy

Sounds of Blackness—The Night Before Christmas

We’ve docked this choral wonder, by Minnesota’s preeminent R&B vocal group, for deceptive advertising. Yes, the singing will be divine. But the show actually takes place two nights before “the night before Christmas!” Dec. 22. Pantages Theatre