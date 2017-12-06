Holiday Shows for Every Mood

For Traditions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Erin Smith Photography Holidazzle runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23 in Loring Park.

Holidazzle

Take a stroll through Loring Park on any given day this month, and you’ll likely end up in the middle of a show. Downtown Minneapolis’ holiday-palooza is full of live dance, choral, and instrumental performances, as well as a handful of movie nights. Nov. 24–Dec. 23. Admission is free. Loring Park, holidazzle.com

A Christmas Carol

Catch a sleigh ride to Victorian England via northern Minnesota for this Christmas classic. Dec. 6–17. Tickets $40. The Duluth Playhouse Main Stage, duluthplayhouse.org

Miracle on Christmas Lake

The holiday play within a holiday play almost doesn’t see the stage when the rights to perform it get pulled at the final hour, but a local husband/wife tag team do their darndest to make sure the show goes on, in Jessica Lind Peterson’s Christmas-ception heart warmer. Dec. 1–23. Tickets $27–$34. Camp Bar, camp-bar.net

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The mean, green, present-stealing machine is back for another go-around with Whoville’s finest. Will this be the year they finally invest in some decent home security systems? Spoiler alert!….no, no it will not. Nov. 7–Jan. 7. Tickets $25–$95. Children’s Theatre Company, childrenstheatre.org

The Guthrie's A Christmas Carol

For 43 years and counting, the Guthrie’s telling of the Dickens’ classic has yet to disappoint. Nov. 14–Dec. 30. Tickets $39–$94. Guthrie Theater, guthrietheater.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

You’d think classical instruments and blazing fireballs go together about as well as in-laws post-eggnog, but somehow, TSO pulls it off. A portion of the proceeds from the rock-opera phenoms’ Ghosts of Christmas Eve tour will benefit the Salvation Army. Dec. 30. Tickets $55–$75. Xcel Energy Center, xcelenergycenter.com

For Something New

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lyric Arts Coney Island Christmas is on the Lyric Arts stage Dec. 9 through Dec. 17.

Coney Island Christmas

Religions collide in the story of Shirley Abramowitz, a young Jewish girl who winds up cast as Jesus in her school play. Dec. 2–17. Tickets $26–$30. Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, lyricarts.org

A Gone Fishin’ Christmas

If the title doesn’t convince you of this show’s Minnesotan-ness, check the plot: two sisters head to Duluth for the North’s largest ice fishing contest, but are forced to cast aside all ‘big catch’ hopes and dreams when an unexpectedly warm winter threatens to break up the frozen lake. Nov. 10–Dec. 31. Tickets $23–$30. Yellow Tree Theatre, yellowtreetheatre.com

Dot

This holiday season, mama Dot is struggling to remember (sorta like how when Auntie Marge asks us how our dating life is going, we conveniently forget we don’t have one). Her grown children try to bring her back with memories of family holiday traditions in the Midwest premier of this E.G. Bailey-directed com-dram. Dec. 8–Jan. 7. Tickets $24–$60. Park Square Theatre, parksquaretheatre.org

It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play

From self-published short story, to blockbuster film, to 1940s radio play wrapped in 21st century dinner theater, this beloved holiday tale has made the rounds. Peek behind the radio dial at Joe Landry's acclaimed take on the story of George Bailey and his ancient—but loveable—guardian angel while enjoying a three-course lunch or dinner. Dec. 7–24. Tickets $69–$89. St. Paul Hotel, stpaulhotel.com

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings

On the way to their first big performance, the Forever Plaid quartet suffers a fatal blow from a school bus, but their guardian angel, Rosemary Clooney (because of course), sends them back down to earth for the encore of a lifetime. Nov. 30–Dec. 23. Tickets $30–$34. Lyric Arts Main Street Stage, lyricarts.org

Murray Christmas

The 6th annual celebration of our favorite St. Paul Saint comes fully loaded with Bill Murray art, stories, live music from Shoshone George, and discounted admission if you come in a Murray costume (we call dibs on “I don’t play defense” Space Jam Bill). Dec. 19. Tickets $9–$12. Turf Club, first-ave.com

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The Minnesota Orchestra live scores our favorite Christmas movie that has nothing to do with actual Christmas. Dec. 15–17. Call box office for tickets. Orchestra Hall, minnesotaorchestra.org

Casual Concert: A Christmas Oratorio

Dress down and drink up for a laid-back night in the typically fancy-pants-only venue. Enjoy a $5 happy hour before Helmuth Rilling conducts the first-ever Orchestra Hall playing of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, then chat with the musicians on stage. Dec. 9. Tickets $12–$50. Orchestra Hall, minnesotaorchestra.org

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

He who doth protest Christmas is a true criminal, and it’s about time someone called him out. In Mark Brown’s adaptation of A Christmas Carol, the grouch of Christmas present gets the third degree in court for his egregious crime against humanity: holiday grumpiness. Nov. 16–Dec. 22. Tickets $15 - $35. The Commonweal Theatre, commonwealtheatre.org

For Singing Along (in your head)

Black Nativity

Vocal powerhouse Greta Oglesby is back in the cast for year 30 of the soulful retelling of the birth of Jesus. Nov. 30–Dec. 24. Tickets $30. Penumbra Theatre, penumbratheatre.org

Katie McMahon’s Celtic Christmas

Visions of bangers and mash are sure to dance through your head after this one. Katie McMahon is joined by internationally-famed singers/bandmates as well as members of the Corda Mor Irish dance troupe for a night of traditional Celtic carols hot off the Dublin cobblestones. Dec. 22. Tickets $28. The O’Shaughnessy, oshag.stkate.edu

Holiday R&B Jam

R&B superstar, Joe, takes the tempo of your favorite holiday tunes down a notch or two, into that smooth-whiskey-by-the-fireplace kind of zone. The Grammy nominee is joined on the stage by Carl Thomas, Jon B, and Michel’le. Dec. 30. Tickets $59 - $109. State Theatre, hennepintheatretrust.org

Trashy Little Xmas Show

From its humble beginnings at Lee’s Liquor Lounge to opening night of the new Guthrie Theater, this band of honky tonk Minnesotans has done it all. Put a little twang in your tinsel with their Christmas classics “Walkin in My Winter Underwear,” “Truckin’ Trees for Xmas,” and more. Dec. 22. Tickets $22 - $25. Turf Club, first-avenue.com

Home for the Holidays–A Kat Perkins Christmas

The Voice season 6 semifinalist’s performance is our one exception to the “sing in your head” rule (and really only because we’re hoping she puts in a good word for us with Adam Levine). Kat wants everyone to join her in belting traditional—and some original—holiday songs. Dec. 14–16. Tickets $40 - $55. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, chanhassendt.com

Christmas Together with Steven C and Friends

The Minneapolis-based pianist and composer dazzles the dinner theater with Christmas classics, as well as some winter-themed originals off his new album Emotive. Dec. 17. Tickets $40–$55. Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, chanhassendt.com

Christmas with Cantus

The internationally-acclaimed octet adds a new layer to their holiday show with between-song readings of A Christmas Carol and The Gift of the Magi. Dec. 22. Tickets $20–$40. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, ordway.org

Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays

We’ll be honest to gosh shocked if there’s anything left of downtown St. Paul after this scorching legend is through with it. Notorious bringer-down of houses, Darlene Love, delivers her signature song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and oh so much more to the Ordway for one night only. Dec. 15. Tickets $47–$111.50. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, ordway.org

For Laughs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Owl Marketing The Looney Lutherans dole out holiday advice during their Hold the Lutefisk show at Plymouth Playhouse through Dec. 23.

Hold The Lutefisk

The hilarious Looney Lutherans are back to remind us that when the Christmas Eve roast comes out burnt and your sister-in-law asks if you still have the receipt 13 seconds after opening your gift, just laugh through the pain. Nov. 1–Dec. 23. Tickets $22–$40. Plymouth Playhouse, plymouthplayhouse.com

The Polarizing Express: Dysfunction Junction

Hunker down with an adult beverage and watch the uncomfortable political debates that inevitably work their way into holiday family dinner conversations—this time, from a safe distance. The comedy troupe at Brave New Workshop will have you laughing all the way through their 12 Days of Christmas spoof. Nov. 3–Jan. 27. Tickets $20–$38. Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre, bravenewworkshop.com

A Christmas Carole Petersen

Tod Petersen’s family is just like yours, right down to the Minnesota area code. His hilarious stories about the truly magnificent personality-altering powers the holidays seem to have over our relatives will feel all too familiar and have you in stitches. Nov. 29–Dec. 30. Tickets $35. Theater Latté Da, latteda.org

At Christmas

It’s essentially the exact same “no, I’ll make the fruitcake” argument your mom and grandma are probably having at this very moment, but soundtracked by a six-piece band. Dec. 12–13. Tickets $40–$55. Chanhassen Dinner Theater, chanhassendt.com

For Dancing Along (later in your living room)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Ballet MN Ballet Nutcracker Ballerinas in The Nutcracker by the Ballet Minnesota.

Ballet Minnesota - The Classic Nutcracker

Clara, the Rat King, and all those pesky toy soldiers pirouette on into a 30th consecutive season on the St. Kate’s stage, this time, with world-renowned ballerina Dusty Button at the helm as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Dec. 15–17. Tickets $21–$46. The O’Shaughnessy, oshag.stkate.edu

Loyce Houton’s Nutcracker Fantasy

Loyce Houton goes over the top in the best possible way. Her glammed-up version of the storied ballet commands the stage for a 53rd year with its enchanting choreography and costumes. Dec. 15–23. Tickets $20–$75. State Theatre, mndance.org

Metropolitan Ballet: The Nutcracker

Erik Sanborn and Yuri Ivan direct the only Minnesotan Nutcracker with a full symphony. Dec. 16–17. Tickets $29–$59. The Metropolitan Ballet, metroballet.org

Light the World

Queen B meets King T(schaikovsky) in this dazzling holiday hodgepodge of aerialists, tap dancers, poets, and singers, all performing to a mix of Top-40 and classical tunes. Dec. 14–23. Tickets $20–$48. The Lab Theater, thelabtheater.org

Nutcracker (not so) Suite

The traditional holiday ballet gets a “spicy twist” (and then keeps on turning during a select few Naughty Nutcracker performances). Dec. 15–30. Tickets $25–$50. The Cowles Center, thecowelscenter.org