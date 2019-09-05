A Brief History of Farming in Minnesota

× Expand Photos courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (St. Anthony Falls, Snelling, Grimm, Mill City, Grasshoppers, Jolly Green Giant, Northrup King, Pillsbury, Blue Ribbon); Niday Picture Library/Alamy Stock Photo (Little Crow); Duane Braley/Star Tribune via Getty Images (seed art); Conner Flecks/Alamy Stock Photo (Borlaug); Kristoffer Tripplaar/Alamy Stock Photo (Cargill)

Did you attend the Minnesota State Agricultural Society’s annual exposition this summer? You know, bring the family down to Falcon Heights to see the latest innovations in seed corn and combines? No? Before it became a vehicle for cheese-curd conveyance, the State Fair served as Minnesota’s largest and most important business convention. That business was farming—still is!

900 AD

Corn

Archeological digs recorded crops—corn, beans, squash, and tobacco—grown by the ancient Mississippian people at the LaMoille Rock Shelter, near present-day Winona.

1820

Henry Rowe Schoolcraft

The Cass Expedition, including young geologist and ethnologist Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, observes a green corn dance at Little Crow’s Dakota village.

1820

Colonel Josiah Snelling

Colonel Josiah Snelling orders the soldiers under his command to build the territory’s first flour mill, on the west side of St. Anthony Falls.

1857

Grimm

Wendelin Grimm emigrates to Minnesota with his family and a 20-pound bag of ewiger klee—Swabian for “everlasting clover,” or alfalfa. His first crop barely survives, but Grimm’s seed will eventually feed most dairy cattle in the country. Moo, baby!

1860

Horace Greeley, editor of the New York Tribune, insults northern pomologists when he sniffs, “I would not live in Minnesota because you can’t grow apples there.”

(He won’t be the last coastie to snob out on Minny’s food scene.)

1865

Mill City

Alexander Faribault hires two brothers from Montreal, Nicholas and Edmund La Croix, to install a middlings purifier. This device blows away the dark bran to produce pure white flour out of Minnesota’s flinty spring wheat—and makes the Mill City.

1867

Decades after homesteading near Elk River, Freemason Oliver Kelley founds the Grange, a fraternal organization for farmers modeled after the Masons. The Grangers become a progressive force in national ag policy.

1868

Wealthy

Minnesota’s long, cold, apple-less nightmare ends with the widespread cultivation of the Wealthy variety, named after horticulturist Peter Gideon’s wife, Wealthy.

1873

Clouds of grasshoppers

Clouds of grasshoppers descend on Minnesota for the first of five summers, obliterating crops. The devastation ruins the Ingalls’ wheat crop in the fourth Little House on the Prairie novel, On the Banks of Plum Creek.

1894

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society, founded at the 1866 State Fair in Rochester, begins publishing a magazine strictly for the heads: Minnesota Horticulturist.

1915

Pillsbury flower

At 20.43 million dry barrels, MN’s milling production hits its peak. Three Minneapolis firms— Standard Milling Co. and the forerunners of Pillsbury and General Mills—account for 97 percent of the nation’s flour.

1917

Northrup King

Northrup King’s seed sales boom, with catalogs full of sumptuous, full-color lithographs. (A Gibson Girl would blush!) NK builds a new HQ in Nordeast, where the Great Northern and Northern Pacific rail lines converge.

1924

The Minnesota Valley Canning Company in Le Sueur releases a banger: golden cream-style corn. Before this recipe, white sweet corn predominated; yellow corn served as horse feed.

1935

Green Giant

A young Leo Burnett takes the Minnesota Valley Canning Company’s terrifying mascot, the Green Giant, and jollifies him with a movie-star smile and a leafy green ’fit.

1958

Leon C. Snyder, head of the U of M’s horticulture department, leads the effort to expand the Horticulture Research Center’s gardens into the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Pretty flowers!

1965

Seed art

The Minnesota State Fair issues its first blue ribbons for seed art. History—be it the death of Prince or the election of Trump—will evermore be cast in millet, amaranth, and cowpeas.

1970

Norman Borlaug

U of M grad Norman Borlaug wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to the “Green Revolution.” Among his achievements: a semidwarf wheat that can be grown at high yields in climates all over the world, raising millions out of starvation.

1991

The Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the same team that brought us the Haralson, drops its Purple Rain: the Honeycrisp.

2003

Cargill

Cargill, originally a 19th-century grain-commodity dealer in Albert Lea, surpasses $1 billion in global earnings, effectively becoming one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies.