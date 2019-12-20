A Brief History of Christmastime in Minnesota

× Expand December 2019 Timeline

Christmastime in Minnesota has a built-in home-field advantage: snow, ice, wild turkeys. But our traditions took shape over time. In the 1850s, oyster stew often filled the feast table instead of a big ham or bird. Scandinavians consumed lefse as an everyday dish rather than a seasonal treat. Over the decades, though, our ethnic idiosyncrasies sorted themselves out, and we all realized the true meaning of Christmas: gift cards! Just kidding (unless you want to send us a gift card).

1679

Image courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Father Louis Hennepin

Before proceeding up the Mississippi to the spot he will christen St. Anthony Falls, Father Louis Hennepin celebrates Christmas with the local Native people. The menu? Several wild turkeys and a huge buffalo.

1850

Not yet a national holiday, Thanksgiving falls on a day set by regional leaders. Territorial governor Alexander Ramsey proclaims Minnesota’s first day of praise and thanksgiving on the day after Christmas.

1864

Image courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society The First Battery of Minnesota

The First Battery of Minnesota, stomping along with General William T. Sherman on his March to the Sea, lays an 11-day siege to coastal Georgia. Sherman wires Lincoln, “I beg to present you, as a Christmas gift, the city of Savannah.”

1872

Image courtesy of Victorian Traditions Santa Claus

Hugo Nisbeth, a Swedish writer traveling for the holiday to a sod house in Kandiyohi, praises a St. Paul holiday market illuminated by fir trees with candles, in the Old World style. But Nisbeth expresses dismay at “a dressed-up Christmas mummer who here goes under the name of ‘Santa Claus.’”

1911

Photo courtesy of St. Olaf Archives St. Olaf Choir

F. Melius Christiansen, a Norwegian band director who immigrated to Northfield, founds the St. Olaf Choir. The school’s first Christmas Festival, a year later, allows Christiansen to indulge his prog rock-y ideas about a cappella arrangement.

1932

Image courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Fred Barker

In the middle of the Great Depression, Christmas wreath salesman Oscar Erickson pauses on his way through Como Park to gawk at a stalled car. An enraged Fred Barker, fresh off a Barker Gang bank robbery, shoots Erickson in the head. Silent night, deadly night!

1958

Robert Treuer, a Jewish émigré and WWII vet, buys an Xmas tree farm near Bena, in the far north. Treuer goes on to become an activist for Native issues, and a prolific author: His first book is 1977’s The Tree Farm.

1963

Image courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society

Dayton’s installs its first downtown Christmas show, Santa’s Enchanted Forest. Macy’s puts a Grinch on the tradition. But the Dayton’s Project brings back its windows in 2019, including a revival of 1949’s “Snow Fun” theme. The elves are back, baby!

1965

Photo courtesy of AF archive/Alamy Stock Photo Charles Schulz

St. Paul native Charles Schulz writes his first TV special, A Charlie Brown Christmas. Schulz lives in California, but the story’s frozen ponds, ice skating, and pine trees come straight from the eggnog haze of his midwestern youth.

1975

Stephen Kanee directs King Donovan as Scrooge in the Guthrie’s first staging of A Christmas Carol. Would it be Marley-like to remark upon the production’s salubrious effect on the theater’s ledger?

1976

Department 56, then a gift division of Bachman’s (with a surprisingly cryptic name), introduces its original set of six miniature porcelain Christmas village houses. No fireplace mantel will ever be uncluttered again.

1985

Dayton’s introduces Santa Bear, a soft, fuzzy talisman of holiday materialism. (It sells for $10—after a separate $25 purchase.) Giddy aunties across the region claw 400,000 of the bears off the shelves in three days.

1987

Photo courtesy of Greg Ryan/Alamy Stock Photo Black Nativity

Penumbra Theatre founder Lou Bellamy and company member Lewis Whitlock adapt Langston Hughes’s Black Nativity for the first time, staging the play as a celebration of emancipation.

1991

Department store piano player Lorie Line embarks on an unlikely path to selling over 6 million records by releasing her first holiday album, Sharing the Season. Her brand becomes maniacal Christmas cheer.

1996

Photo courtesy of Greg Ryan/Alamy Stock Photo Rice Park

The lights in St. Paul’s Rice Park stay lit to accommodate the Arnold Schwarzenegger holiday action movie, Jingle All the Way. Residents bah humbug the fake snow brought in to keep the city looking Christmasy through Eastertide.

2009

Nathan Bentley, owner of a local screenprint shop, annoys his Cloquet neighbors by mounting increasingly obnoxious holiday light displays. Ultimately, the city of Duluth invites the moth man to move his show to Bayfront Park and call it “Bentleyville.”

2013

Image courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Holidazzle!

The Downtown Council ends the illuminated holiday parade that once drew 400,000 gawkers a year. Turn out the lights, Holidazzle!

2016

The Mall of America discovers Larry Jefferson, an Army vet from Tex., at a convention and hires him as its first black Santa. The Strib shuts down the comments on its Santa coverage in response to racist remarks.