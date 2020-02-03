How Aviation Flew Off in Minnesota

× Expand Boarding All Rows

For more than a century, Minnesota has been flyover country. The miracle of flight allows us to participate in the global exchange of commerce and gives us the chance to break up our long, dark winters with vacations to less miserable locales. Please fasten your seatbelts and make sure your tray tables and seatbacks are in their fully upright position.

1911

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Hugh Robinson

Hugh Robinson takes off from (then) Lake Calhoun on the start of a leapfrog expedition to New Orleans. But when downriver promoters fail to come up with funding, Robinson abandons his trip in Rock Island, Illinois.

1913

A decade after the Wright Brothers’ maiden flight in North Carolina, Minneapolis machinist Alexander T. Heine builds Minnesota’s first homemade airplane. On a January day, downtown office workers go outside to witness Heine’s flying machine in action.

1915

A $900,000 concrete racing oval takes shape west of Fort Snelling. But within two years, Twin Cities Motor Speedway goes bankrupt. The Twin Cities Aero Club begins using the infield as a landing strip.

1919

Image Courtesy of Shutterstock/Kletr Jenny

Minneapolis real estate agent Bill Kidder amasses 75 WWI training planes (Curtiss JN-4s or “Jennys”), secures land in Falcon Heights, and opens Curtiss Northwest Airport, the first commercial airport in the state.

1923

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Ernest Groves Wold

Speedway Field becomes Wold-Chamberlain Field, named after two Minnesotan pilots, Ernest Groves Wold and Cyrus Foss Chamberlain, killed in WWI. Five years later, the Mpls. Park Board buys it up for $165,000.

1927

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Charles Holman

Stunt pilot Charles “Speed” Holman takes off from Wold-Chamberlain with two passengers bound for Chicago on the inaugural flight of Northwest Airways. He’s forced to make an emergency landing near Hastings. Ten cent meal vouchers, anyone?

1927

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Spirit of St. Louis

Charles Lindbergh, the son of a congressman from Little Falls, flies a custom plane from Long Island to Paris. The flight takes 33 ½ hours.Lindbergh becomes the most famous living human.

1933

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Amelia Earhart

Northwest makes its first test flight over the Rockies and Cascades before inaugurating flights from Minneapolis to Seattle. Amelia Earhart (who attended St. Paul Central for one year) flies along as a “special consultant.” (Read: journalist bait.)

1938

A group of Mayo Clinic doctors develops the BLB Mask, which helps prevent pilots from blacking out at heights above 10,000 feet. The same research lab goes on to introduce the G-suit, which enables WWII fighter pilots to push the bounds of gravity.

1939

Miss Virginia Johnson of Minneapolis and Miss Dorothy Stumph of Chicago become the first “stewardesses” to work a Northwest flight. Both registered nurses, by requirement, Johnson and Stumph wear tailored brown suits with matching topcoats.

1947

After sponsoring Charles Lindbergh and his wife on a test flight from New York to Japan in ’31, the newly branded Northwest Orient Airlines starts service from Minneapolis to Tokyo, Shanghai, and Manila on a Douglas DC-4.

1962

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport

A brand-new $8.5 million, 600,000-square-foot, 24-gate airport terminal opens at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport. The terminal, with its distinctive “sawtooth” roof accommodates seven airlines and includes a dining room, a children’s nursery, and a drugstore. Security checkpoints won’t appear until the ’70s.

1969

Universal Pictures arrives at MSP to begin filming Airport, the first “disaster movie,” starring Burt Lancaster and Dean Martin. The plot centers on a violent snowstorm, but Minnesota’s weather doesn’t cooperate, and the crew resorts to plastic snow and wind machines.

1979

NWA responds to deregulation with new direct flights from MSP to Europe and Asia. Layovers are for corn-feed accountants from Omaha.

1988

Courtesy Shutterstock/Gosphotodesign Smoking ban

Northwest becomes the first airline to ban smoking on board. Now the question is: Which airline will be the first to allow vaping?

1998

Courtesy Shutterstock/Photka Pilots strike

NWA’s fleet is grounded when all 6,200 pilots strike. With losses mounting at $15m a day, the strike lasts 15 days. Afterward, the airline entices customers to come back by offering triple frequent-flyer miles.

2002

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Senator Paul Wellstone

Senator Paul Wellstone boards a Beechcraft King Air to Eveleth for a political funeral. The plane crashes into the woods near the airport, killing Wellstone, his wife and daughter, three staffers, and the two pilots.

2008

Sky Magazine

Delta Air Lines acquires Northwest for $2.6 billion, creating the world’s largest airline. The company’s HQ shifts from Eagan to Atlanta, but its in-flight mag, Delta Sky, stays here, at MSP Communications in sunny Minneapolis!

2009

The Metropolitan Airports Commission rebadges “Lindbergh Terminal” and “Humphrey Terminal” to Terminals 1 and 2. Travelers kept confusing the anti-Semitic aviation legend and the pro-Semitic political legend and missing their flights.