A Brief History of Treatment in Minnesota

Does any other state have a more intense relationship with booze? We love it, we hate it, we hate to love it. This tension has driven one of our most famous import/export industries. Forget Hotel California: Famous people like Liza Minnelli, Robin Williams, and Ozzy Osbourne have checked in to Hazelden, while the center itself has pushed a treatment modality—almost a religion—referred to as the “Minnesota Model.” Join us for a toast—grape juice if you’d prefer.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Vote Yes

1919

Minnesota ratifies the 18th Amendment, outlawing the manufacture, sale, and transportation of “intoxicating liquors.” Andrew Volstead, a Granite Falls congressman (mocked as “the king of the bluenose gophers”) writes a bill to enforce prohibition: “The Volstead Act.”

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Volstead

1922

Volstead loses his seat to the somehow even drier and more uptight O. J. Kvale, a Lutheran preacher. Anybody got something a little stronger than water?

Jumpingsack / shutterstock Shots

1933

Prohibition is repealed. Shots! Shots! Shots!

CBW / Alamy stock photo AA Book

1940

Pat Cronin, a Minneapolis skid-row drunk, steals Alcoholics Anonymous’s Big Book from the Minneapolis Public Library and quits drinking. Cronin founds the first AA chapter in Minnesota.

Elena Ray / shutterstock 12 step treatment

1948

Pioneer House, a new 12-step treatment center on Medicine Lake, hires Cronin as a counselor. He emphasizes “spiritual transformation,” instructing his patients to row on the lake at dawn to await divine insight.

1948

After treating more than 200 alcoholics in its first year, Pioneer House looks to expand. The Coyle Foundation ponies up $50K for Hazelden Farms in Center City.

1949

Lynn Carroll, a St. Paul lawyer who quit drinking with the 12 steps, applies AA practices to the treatment program at Hazelden. Residents pay $100 for the first week and $85 for each week thereafter. Get sober fast!

Courtesy Hazelden Betty Ford Dr. Daniel Anderson

1951

Dr. Nelson Bradley and Dr. Daniel Anderson, white coats at Willmar State Hospital, pioneer an abstinence-based clinical treatment of alcoholism as a disease and author a handbook on their work. This becomes the Minnesota Model.

Courtesy Hazelden Betty Ford Hazelden

1956

Hazelden opens Dia Linn—Gaelic for “Ladies night.” (OK, “God be with us.”) The facility in Dellwood becomes one of the first alcohol treatment centers for women.

Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Project Turnaround

1970

An abandoned sanatorium in Volstead’s hometown of Granite Falls reopens as Project Turnabout, a substance abuse treatment facility. It’s a heritage brand!

1973

Vernon Johnson, an Episcopal priest and recovering alcoholic, cofounds the Johnson Institute and publishes I’ll Quit Tomorrow. The book lays out his new technique for confronting troubled family members: “the intervention.”

1977

Alcohol treatment centers proliferate. Minnesota reports to hold more than any other state in the country. We’re number drunk—er, one.

United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo Al Franken

1991

SNL’s Al Franken, having helped his wife, Franni Bryson, through a recovery program for alcoholism, gives us Stuart Smalley. He’s “a caring nurturer, a member of several 12-step programs, but not a licensed therapist.”

MediaPunch Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Andrew Zimmern

1992

Andrew Zimmern, a junkie chef from Manhattan, winds up in Center City. After kicking booze and dope, he ends up staying in Minnesota permanently. Zimmern becomes one of the 45,444 Hazelden graduates who live in the state.

Valentina Proskurina / shutterstock Drug Court

1996

Hennepin County judge Kevin Burke creates Minnesota’s first drug court, where mandatory participation in an AA program becomes an alternative to time in the clink.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung Photo / Alamy Stock Photo A Million Little Pieces

2006

Thesmokinggun.com exposes James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces, a “memoir” about his Hazelden stay, as a fraud. Having featured the work in her book club, Oprah makes Frey grovel for her forgiveness in one of the most excruciating moments in TV history.

2009

During his campaign for governor, former Senator Mark Dayton admits that he checked back in to Hazelden in 2007 for help with his recovery. “I think people have a right to know,” he says.

A Katz / shutterstock Suboxone

2012

After years of adhering to a strict abstinence-only policy, Hazelden’s chief medical officer, Dr. Marvin Seppala, pushes for the introduction of maintenance therapy. Now, opioid addicts can be prescribed Suboxone as an alternative to the Minnesota Model.

2014

Hazelden merges with Betty Ford Center, becoming the largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider in the country, with 15 facilities and an operating budget of $180 million. In-patient rehab now costs $1,195 a day.