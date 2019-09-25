× Expand Courtesy of Hilson Dang Hilson Dang, "The Simple Joys" "The Simple Joys," Made with Digital Software

Hilson Dang is a 22-year-old local artist who expresses the emotions in his work with the use of digital software.

This piece in particular is one of his proudest works to date. “Usually cute, wholesome, and irrelevant things make my day, so the start of this piece was inspired by this creature in anime,” he says.

When asked what being an artist means to him, he mentioned it is something to do so he doesn’t get too bored, and it measures his worth. Despite the possible negative connotations to that, he assured us that he genuinely loves it. The Twin Cities art scene is one that was intimidating to him at first, but he’s now focusing on the positive connections and opportunities that have come from it.

“I just want to spread joy here and to the rest of Minnesota," he says. "It doesn’t mean smiling at everyone all the time. It means offering kindness.”

Instagram: @hilsondang