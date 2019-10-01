Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to Speak in Minneapolis

× Expand Photograph of Hillary Clinton by Barb Kinney/HFA, photograph of Chelsea Clinton from the author's collection. Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, co-authored their first book together, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience, which is officially out today. The pair also announced a book tour to coincide with the book launch, with a stop in Minneapolis.

On October 24 at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, the two Clintons will be talking about the trailblazing women throughout history who've changed the world that inspired the book. Among them: the 16-year-old Greta Thunberg who's leading the youth climate movement, writers Rachel Carson and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and activists like Harriet Tubman and Malala Yousafzai.

“Ensuring the rights, opportunities, and full participation of women and girls remains a big piece of unfinished business of the twenty-first century," the Clintons write. "Finishing it is going to take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder, across the generations, across genders. This is not a moment for anyone to leave the fight, or sit on the sidelines waiting for the perfect moment to join.”

Ticket are $45, and include a copy of the book. Read the event page for more information.