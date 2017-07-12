Highland Fest 2017

× Expand Photo from Highland Fest Facebook Page

Highland Fest has long been a favorite neighborhood get-together in St. Paul. How long you ask? This year they’re celebrating 34 years of festivities! You’d think after almost three and a half decades, the Fest might be slowing down a little, but like cheese and wine (both of which will be featured) it only gets better with age.

Highland Fest will take place from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, July 16, and is put on each year by the Highland Business Association. This family-friendly festival checks all the boxes, with a Home Expo, rides, yoga and Zumba classes, bingo, and even a wiener dog race!

For the car buff, there’s the inaugural All Ford Car and Truck Show, commemorating 88 years of the Twin Cities Ford Assembly Plant, in cooperation with Ford Motor Company. For art enthusiasts, check out the Highland Fest Art Fair right in the heart of the festival. Taking place on Saturday the 15th, as well as Sunday the 16th, the Art Fair will feature everything from jewelry, pottery, paintings, photography, woodwork, and metalwork, to sculpture and more.

On Friday at the end of the day (10 p.m.), Top Gun will be the featured movie in the park. On Saturday from 8:30–10 p.m., The Voice alumna and MN native, Kat Perkins, will be performing.

New to Highland Fest this year is its ‘going green’ initiative. Signage will be all over the festival grounds reminding guests to properly dispose of waste and recyclables, as well as additional recycling receptacles popping up.