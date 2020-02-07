× Expand Courtesy of Henry Dante Henry Dante, "I Met God in a Dying Flower" "I Met God in a Dying Flower," ink on watercolor paper

Henry Dante is a local artist known for his careful attention to detail and dimension. On just this piece, he put in over 30 hours of stippling to complete it.

The very fine line between life and death that it depicts makes it extra meaningful for him. His drawings are linework and dotwork on watercolor paper. His style is similar to the technique of pointillism, where small dots or strokes are applied to create a larger image. Henry choose stippling as his medium of choice so that the detail he sees with his own eyes can match his technical ability. He also enjoys the fact that this style forces viewers to lean in closer, making the experience more intimate and intentional.

Dante’s been pursuing art since his early childhood, and views the Twin Cities art community as a growing and blossoming thing of its own that he feels happy to be a part of. He says, “The St. Paul, Minneapolis art scene continually shows the rest of the U.S. that we are something to be remembered and seen, despite the small size of our state and community. I look forward to being a future part of this culture and seeing what else it produces.”

Instagram: @dantesdots