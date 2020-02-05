Hennepin Theatre Trust Includes Hamilton and Cats in Upcoming Broadway Season

Photograph by Joan Marcus
Hamilton
Time to make a “Memory” at the Orpheum: The 2020–2021 Broadway on Hennepin season lineup was announced this week.
It’s a season of heavy hitters for Hennepin Theatre Trust, with Hamilton, Cats, Hadestown, and Moulin Rouge! headlining the list. Yes, Hamilton was in town for six weeks in 2018, but not everyone got to be in “The Room Where it Happens,” and nearly every show sold out. Plus, Hamilton’s creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced this week that a Hamilton film featuring the original cast will hit (movie) theaters in October 2021, bringing excitement surrounding the show back up after a lull in our collective psyche.
And let’s not forget that before Cats became an, ah, unsettling film starring Jennifer Hudson and Judi Dench, it was a Tony Award-winning musical, and the fourth-longest-running musical on Broadway. Moulin Rouge, which follows English writer Christian into the tangled web of Parisian performance culture (and into the arms of troubled, secretive cabaret actress Satine), has never been seen on a Minnesota stage. Expect some theatrics with this one.
Another newcomer is Hadestown, and if it’s not on your list yet, we’d suggest adding it before the show blows up even more. The dark tale of underwater mythology won eight Tony Awards last year (including Best Musical), and won Best Musical Theater Album at this year’s Grammys.
Other stars of the lineup include To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma!, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Tootsie, and The Prom. Season tickets are available now.
Full lineup:
Hamilton: October 6–November 22, 2020
To Kill a Mockingbird: December 15–20, 2020
Oklahoma!: January 19–24, 2021
Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations: February 16–28, 2021
Jersey Boys: March 16–21, 2021
Moulin Rouge! The Musical: April 14–May 2, 2021
The Prom: May 18–23, 2021
Cats: June 8–13, 2021
Hadestown: June 22–27, 2021
Tootsie: July 27–August 1, 2021