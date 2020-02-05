Hennepin Theatre Trust Includes Hamilton and Cats in Upcoming Broadway Season

× Expand Photograph by Joan Marcus Hamilton

Time to make a “Memory” at the Orpheum: The 2020–2021 Broadway on Hennepin season lineup was announced this week.

It’s a season of heavy hitters for Hennepin Theatre Trust, with Hamilton, Cats, Hadestown, and Moulin Rouge! headlining the list. Yes, Hamilton was in town for six weeks in 2018, but not everyone got to be in “The Room Where it Happens,” and nearly every show sold out. Plus, Hamilton’s creator/star Lin-Manuel Miranda announced this week that a Hamilton film featuring the original cast will hit (movie) theaters in October 2021, bringing excitement surrounding the show back up after a lull in our collective psyche.

And let’s not forget that before Cats became an, ah, unsettling film starring Jennifer Hudson and Judi Dench, it was a Tony Award-winning musical, and the fourth-longest-running musical on Broadway. Moulin Rouge, which follows English writer Christian into the tangled web of Parisian performance culture (and into the arms of troubled, secretive cabaret actress Satine), has never been seen on a Minnesota stage. Expect some theatrics with this one.

Another newcomer is Hadestown, and if it’s not on your list yet, we’d suggest adding it before the show blows up even more. The dark tale of underwater mythology won eight Tony Awards last year (including Best Musical), and won Best Musical Theater Album at this year’s Grammys.

Other stars of the lineup include To Kill a Mockingbird, Oklahoma!, Ain’t Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Tootsie, and The Prom. Season tickets are available now.

Full lineup:

Hamilton: October 6–November 22, 2020

To Kill a Mockingbird: December 15–20, 2020

Oklahoma!: January 19–24, 2021

Ain’t Too Proud–The Life and Times of The Temptations: February 16–28, 2021

Jersey Boys: March 16–21, 2021

Moulin Rouge! The Musical: April 14–May 2, 2021

The Prom: May 18–23, 2021

Cats: June 8–13, 2021

Hadestown: June 22–27, 2021

Tootsie: July 27–August 1, 2021