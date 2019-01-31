Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces 2019-2020 Season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust Frozen on Broadway The queen is near.

Hennepin Theatre Trust (the group behind the Orpheum, State, and Pantages Theatres) recently released its 2019-2020 season lineup, and it has a little something for everyone.

The list of shows provides variety from the '90s (Rent) and '80s (Jesus Christ Superstar), Broadway classics (Phantom is back!), and shows for kids (yes, Frozen is finally here). We even got wind that cult fans of Hamilton will have a shot to see the historic hip-hop-masterpiece in Minneapolis in the 2020-2021 season. Missed it the first time around? You'll have a second chance to get rid of your FOMO.

Mean Girls is making its way to Minneapolis from Oct. 1-13, and supposedly, it's *so fetch*. The Band’s Visit takes you away from the snowy Midwest to a small town in Israel, where Egyptian musicians change their lives with their exotic music. Other plays set in foreign places include Anastasia, which transports us to Russia in the 1920s, and My Fair Lady, which takes us to London from March 3-8. Jesus Christ Superstar celebrates its 50th anniversary with the continuation of its North American tour, which won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Disney’s Frozen guarantees that your kids will love seeing this musical, and even adds a dozen new songs that you’ll get stuck in your head, if "Let It Go" wasn’t enough. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, a song-laden show about a music star’s rise to fame, will usher in the heat of July from the 14-19, and Come From Away shares a 9/11 story of a small town’s hospitality in world crisis.

All of the above shows are included in HTT season tickets, with optional tickets to the drama Phantom of the Opera, the Blue Man Group, and Rent, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary tour.

Current seasons subscribers can renew now, but new season packages will be on sale beginning in March. hennepintheatretrust.org