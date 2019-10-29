Hennepin History Museum Looks at Suffrage Through Votes for Women Exhibit

× Expand Courtesy of the Hennepin History Museum Hennepin History Museum

From November to July, museum-goers at the Hennepin History Museum will have the chance to learn all about the suffrage movement and how it happened in Minneapolis with the Votes for Women exhibit.

Minnesota was the fifteenth state to pass the amendment, not long before it was enacted statewide. The exhibit aims to educate the public about the movement and the residents of Minneapolis who helped push it forward, in addition to how World War I impacted the movement as a whole.

In an effort to give us the whole picture, perspectives from those who were not included in the suffrage movement and those who were anti-suffragists will be explored.

Historical pieces on display include a voting machine from 1899 that was used at a time when women in Minnesota were limited to voting in school and library board elections, and a ribbon from the 1897 Equal Suffrage Conference held in Minneapolis where Susan B. Anthony was a speaker.

Along with the exhibit, Hennepin History is including two additional programs. Suffrage Saturdays will be held at the museum every third Saturday of the month for the duration of the exhibit, with an educational activity dealing with the topic of suffrage. Centennial Conversations is a series of panel discussion that will start in 2020 and delve into the lives of current Hennepin County women residents and how the right to vote 100 years later is impacting them.

The Votes for Women exhibit runs from November 5, 2019 to July 5, 2020. General admission is $8.00. Hennepin History Museum members are free.