Hennepin History Museum Curates Inventions and Innovations Exhibit

The Hennepin History Museum has opened its new exhibit highlighting local inventions and innovations, showcasing the ways in which Minnesota has been a resourceful hotbed for entrepreneurial creativity through all sorts of gadgets, gizmos, and ideas.

For the past two years, the museum has been doing an inventory of the roughly 25,000 objects in its collection. About a year ago, the museum received a legacy grant for the now collections manager and curator, Alyssa Thiede, to catalog, photograph, and research around 350 products in the museum’s permanent collection that were either invented or manufactured locally.

“In all of my research, I felt that I was learning that this region brings in resilient people,” Thiede says. “For a lot of these inventions that makes sense. For instance, the thermostat was invented here–well of course people wanted to figure out a way to keep their homes warm in winter. I think that the region creates people that are really inventive and innovative, because it’s the nature of where we live.”

This early thermostat was Honeywell's "damper flapper" which, by controlling coal-fire furnaces, paved the way for the automated temperature control industry that exists today. You can also credit the citizens of Hennepin County for the automatic pop-up toaster, Tonka trucks, and the Bundt pan.

Nordic Ware's Bundt Pan Today, over 70 million American households have a Bundt pan in their kitchens. Nordic Ware is still family owned and locally operated from its factory in Minneapolis. Toastmaster Toaster Charles P. Strite was a factory worker who got fed up with the cafeteria's burnt toast in 1919. Filing a patent in 1921, the Toastmaster was revolutionary in toasting both sides of a slice of bread at once, with a timer that would turn off the heat and a spring that would eject the toast automatically. Wheaties In 1921, a Minneapolis clinician accidentally invented Wheaties by spilling a mixture of boiled bran on a hot stove top, which then baked it into a crunchy flake. When the Twins won their first World Series in 1987, they became the first team of athletes featured on the symbolic orange cereal box. Betty Crocker Contrary to popular belief, Betty Crocker is not a real person. The character was created in 1921 by the General Mills marketing mastermind Marjorie Child Husted to create an image of the ideal American housewife. Honeywell Damper Flapper These parts belonged to the predecessor of the modern thermostat, a device called a thermo-electric damper-regulator and alarm, or the "damper flapper" for short. Tonka Truck Tonka became well known for creating realistic toy trucks and construction equipment, with a name inspired by Lake Minnetonka, derived from the Dakota word for "big."

“I wanted to tell some stories of more marginalized communities,” Thiede says about one of her objectives with the exhibit. “I talk about Frederick McKinley Jones, who was this prolific African-American inventor. He founded Thermo King, and invented the refrigeration units that go into trucks which makes it possible to transport perishable food. And I talk about Patsy Sherman, who was a woman inventor. She holds 16 patents and she was a chemist for 3M, and she invented Scotchgard. Getting to tell those stories was more interesting for me.”

Another Minnesota innovator? Prince, duh!

“You cannot talk about artistic innovation in Hennepin County without talking about Prince,” Thiede said. “[The Minneapolis Sound] was spearheaded by Prince. Not only was he an incredibly talented musician, but he was willing to experiment with all of these new technologies in the 80s–the synthesizers and drum machines.”

The exhibit also goes deep into the history of the city's flour milling industry, with companies like Pillsbury and General Mills that allowed Minneapolis to flourish.

“I have a whole panel of flour milling in the exhibit,” Thiede says. “Charles Pillsbury was one of the first businessmen to do profit-sharing with his employees–that was certainly an innovative practice at the time.”

While many items in the museum’s collection are still products that get used to this day, even the non-success stories of certain Hennepin County inventions are still historic for engineering scientific progress.

“Some of the inventions didn’t necessarily turn into international successes, but they were no less innovative.” Thiede says. “I found that charming–that there’s a whole history of inventors here, but maybe not all of them became famous. Maybe not all of them became millionaires, but there’s a rich history of innovation here.”

The Inventions and Innovations exhibit at the Hennepin History Museum is on display until October 13, and the opening reception is scheduled for April 25 from 6–8 p.m.