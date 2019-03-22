Save the May Day Parade!

× Expand Photographs by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre puppet storage Skulls in the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre puppet storage.

May Day parade lovers of Minneapolis, let's get right to the hard question. Have we all been inadvertently freeloading? I know I have spent so many happy days at the side of the May Day Parade, cheering the puppets, cheering the marchers, loving the weird artsy carnival of Minneapolis' weirdest day of the year. Then I'd go home, happy, never having thought of who was paying for it all. It turns out this may have been the story for many of us.

Now, I was working on a top-secret project for the magazine last week—subscribe! please, less than $10 a year and this project might only be in print—when the plight of Minneapolis' freakiest, favorite event of the year was explained to me. Friends, things are bad.

Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theater puppet storage Swan-human masks in the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre puppet storage.

You see, when the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre began, back in the 1970's, you could march some papier-mâché puppets and masks down to Powderhorn Park for just about free. Today, that wonderful parade costs more than $200,000 a year to put on. If you've ever thrown a festival you know how the costs mount: Permits, porta-potties, the required security to make sure the streets get closed, printing, and so on. Little, struggling Heart of the Beast has been carrying the full cost each and every year for all of us. And they can't afford it any more. They're in big trouble, they're letting go of staff, and they need our help.

So, can you kick in to make sure Minneapolis' May Day Parade can continue? There are a few ways to help. One, donate directly to help fund this year's parade. Two, donate to Heart of the Beast to help them continue to exist, either one-time or on an ongoing basis. Three, go to a big dress-up family-friendly movie-premiere and party at the home of Heart of the Beast on Friday, March 29th!

If everyone who went last year only kicked in $5 or $10 a family, one of our fair city's most weird and wow and wonderful traditions would be safe as houses. Can you help? I know I feel terrible, accidentally freeloading the whole entire time I've lived here. I bet a lot of you do, too.

Let's fix this.

Everyone, mobilize! Keep Minneapolis full of giant papier-mâché puppets and spring parades. Let's do this! Donate. Please! Wouldn't it be great if by the time the next May Day Parade rolls around, on May 5, we could say that we all rallied and fixed this? Take to the streets, tell your friends, do whatever you can. We always need Heart of the Beast's charming puppets to usher in spring, and now they need us.

Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, 1500 E. Lake St., Mpls, 612-540-5385