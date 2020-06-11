Heart Songs: The Playlist

× Expand six albums in a grid

In times of uncertainty, I find myself turning to songs where the singers are feeling the same way I do and finding a way through it. These are the MN albums I’ve been putting on when I need a reminder that we’re all in this together and that music unites us like nothing else.

Poliça

Poliça

When We Stay Alive

An intimate electro-pop album about finding hope after a life-altering period of injury and isolation. Sound familiar?

Dessa and MNOrch Sound the Bells

Dessa and MNOrch

Sound the Bells

“I want that good grief, the one that heals me,” sings Mpls.’s favorite literary rapper on this unlikely collab.

Lady Midnight Death Before Mourning

Lady Midnight

Death Before Mourning

This album slows down my heart rate. I’m convinced it can slow time as well.

Mark Mallman The End is Not the End

Mark Mallman

The End is Not the End

A sci-fi concept album that blazes a trail through a tragic loss. Pair it with Mallman’s vivid memoir, The Happiness Playlist.

Dan Wilson Free Life

Dan Wilson

Free Life

An album that will always remind me of singing songs of hope in three-part harmony with my best music friends.

Greg Grease Down So Long

Greg Grease

Down So Long

I’m convinced this is one of the most underrated albums of the decade. The Minneapolis Sound echoes in Greg’s inventive beats and raps.

The Jayhawks Rainy Day Music

The Jayhawks

Rainy Day Music

Tim O’Reagan’s voice on “Tampa to Tulsa” is like a warm blanket on an apocalyptically cold day.

P.O.S We Don’t Even Live Here

P.O.S

We Don’t Even Live Here

Speaking of the apocalypse: Here’s a killer soundtrack to help us dance through it.

Zoo Animal Departure

Zoo Animal

Departure

A spare, atmospheric album about reinventing ourselves and finding a better way to forge ahead.

Prince Sign O’ the Times

Prince

Sign O’ the Times

Even when things are at their most dire, Prince reminds us to go “Play in the Sunshine,” sext our beloveds, and rock this mother down.