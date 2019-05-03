Inside the Heart of the Beast

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams In the Heart of the Beast MayDay Parade

Around every May Day in Minneapolis, a papier-mâché puppet army takes to the streets, accompanied by jugglers, stilt-walkers, tall-bikers, Aztec dancers, flame artists, balloon artists, dogs in tutus, dogs in papier-mâché costumes, baby strollers tricked out with cardboard to resemble rocketships, and more, more, more.

Everyone seems to have a favorite viewing station, from the liftoff at Cedar Field (25th Street and Cedar Avenue), to the 10-block parade route, to the finale in Powderhorn Park. It all culminates here in the Tree of Life ceremony, where the whole city welcomes spring and hope for peace.

It feels eternal, but In the Heart of the Beast actually has a human-lifespan-sized history: It began in 1973, when the newly founded “Puppet and Mask Theatre” was born. Two years later brought the first MayDay parade. That history encountered a major jolt this year when the theater announced it could no longer afford to stage the massive event. The annual celebration attracts some 60,000 people; it also costs HOBT some $200,000 in permits, porta potties, and so forth.

As of press time, HOBT is going through a major downsizing and, simultaneously, a major fundraising campaign to save the parade. (Donate at hobt.org!)

But it was hard to keep the dire stakes in mind as longtime parade artistic director Sandra Spieler and puppeteer Theresa Linnehan pulled nothing less than the sun and the moon out of storage, in their main home at the Avalon Theater.

Linnehan dove beneath the whirl of fabric and suddenly I’d wanted to clap, as if I were at the parade: Magic!

“Puppets are always enacting that rise from death to life,” Spieler said. “Puppets enact something inexplicable.”

Putting away the sun and the moon, Spieler led the way to one of the most unusual (and unseen) spaces in Minneapolis: HOBT’s overflow storage area. There behind a fire door, four floors above the city, are bins and shelves and walls of giant papier-mâché human heads, mom-and-pup wolf masks, little big-eyed bunnies, ghostly sax players, and emerald-green human-and-swan chimeras. Walk the narrow aisles and you’ll see 10,000—or maybe 100,000—more bits of ephemera and whimsy from the legendary theater’s long history.

The 2019 parade may be HOBT’s most historic, marking either the last MayDay, or a near-death experience that leaves the institution shored up by community support. Will the sun and moon set forever or rise even brighter? Spring is a time for hope.