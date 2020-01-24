Have Minnesota and Wisconsin Ever Played Each Other in... Music?

× Expand Courtesy Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Lizzo

On Saturday, November 30, the Badgers beat the Gophers 38–17. This year’s showdown marked the 129th meeting between the Big 10 rivals—the most-played rivalry in NCAA Division I Football.

Of course, Minnesota vs. Wisconsin isn’t just a college football thing. The twice-yearly Vikings vs. Packers tilt is also a perpetual barn burner, as are Twins vs. Brewers, Timberwolves vs. Bucks, etc. And then there are the cultural squabbles. Like which lawnmower beer is best, Hamm’s or Pabst, or which show’s male costars are zanier, The Mary Tyler Moore Show or Laverne & Shirley.

But, on January 26, the states will battle on a more unusual pitch: the Grammy Awards. That’s when Minneapolis’s latest superstar export, Lizzo, takes on Eau Claire’s Bon Iver for the two biggest awards of the night, Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

The showdown feels momentous, of course. But has this border battle of the bands ever occurred before? It turns out that there’s no Reddit dedicated to the states’ musical rivalry. So, we pored over the Grammy archives instead to find out if we ever played Sconnie for the Grammy title prior to this year. Sadly, the answer is no.

A Minnesota-related person or group has been nominated for Album of the Year nine times, though, with four wins (including Bob Dylan’s Time Out of Mind in 1998). And, if you count Bob Dylan forlornly mouthing the words in the We Are the World scrum, Minnesota can claim a Record of the Year nod and win. Wisconsin has fared far worse, with just one nomination in each category and wins in neither.

The states have managed to avoid head-to-head Grammy matchups in even the deepest categories. Still, both have landed their fair share of hardware. Dylan leads all Minnesotans with 11 career Grammys while Prince’s seven is second. Wisconsin can’t claim a Dylan or a Prince, but the state can point to a couple of multi-Grammy winners. There’s R&B/jazz vocalist Al Jarreau, a Milwaukee native who won six awards. And Les Paul, “the Wizard of Waukesha,” has five.

Then again, all this hype over Minnesota and Wisconsin’s first primetime Grammy showdown might be moot. Maybe Lizzo and Bon Iver split Best Record and Best Album—or maybe Billie Eilish hoards two more wins for California. It doesn’t really matter. Lizzo bagged a field-leading eight total nominations compared to a lowly four for Bon Iver. Sorry Badger bros, but the truth hurts.