Head to the Hamel Rodeo and Bull Ridin’ Bonanza

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Rodeo queens: Rebecca Moon, Sarah Steffl, and Tanner Christoffers ride tall in the saddle at Hamel Rodeo.

“Listen,” says Jackie Dalchow. And when this Mayer, Minnesota-raised cowgirl speaks, you do exactly that.

She’s got a good story, for one thing: A child of horse lovers, Dalchow started going to rodeos in her 20s, after finishing college. Eventually, she quit a cushy sales manager job to ride in the ring. More specifically, to get whipped and throttled and thrown off horses at rodeos like the Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin’ Bonanza, which takes place July 11–14 at Corcoran Lions Park, in the northwestern quadrant of Hennepin County.

“Do what makes you happy,” the 47-year-old says. “Because in the long run we all end up at the same finish line.”

× Expand bucks and gallops at the Hamel Rodeo Don’t miss the bucks and gallops at the Hamel Rodeo

Dalchow’s principal love is barrel racing. The lone women’s rodeo event, barrel racing sees horseback riders navigate a cloverleaf course at a breathtaking pace, without clipping the obstacles.

The Hamel rodeo features a clown act (think Blue Collar Comedy Tour material), pony rides, kid-friendly fun, and cheap, cheap beer. But for bull-riding and team-roping and horse-riding types, like Dalchow, it’s serious business.

“Yah, it’s basically as expensive as having the hobby of collecting airplanes,” she says. The bill to buy, stable, and tour with a rodeo-worthy horse will get into six figures, fast. Dalchow and her two rodeo-riding teenage daughters are all in, competing in shows from Oklahoma to Alabama. Still, Hamel remains a rare treat, if largely because it attracts a lot of rodeo virgins. “It’s refreshing, then, to see it through their eyes,” Dalchow says. And then she laughs at the image of city slickers from Minneapolis trying on the cowboy lifestyle. “It’d be like me going to the Masters,” she says. “I wouldn’t have a clue.”