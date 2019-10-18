Halloween Events in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular Minnesota Zoo Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular

From low-key carved pumpkin tours to high-intensity haunts, there’s a whole spectrum of Halloween activities in the metro area—so you’re sure to find the ideal fright level for you and your fellow spook-enthusiasts. Choose from an abundance of local attractions to celebrate All Hallows Eve with your friends, family, and kiddos.

Roller coasters enter the zombie apocalypse at our local ride hub. While it’s family fun during the day, the ghouls venture out at night in fog-filled scare zones and haunted houses. Now–Oct. 27, Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Dr., Shakopee, valleyfair.com/valleyscare

With frightening attractions like the Oak Blood Forest, Ludicrous Labyrinth, Circus Asylum, and Zombie Apocalypse CDC, there’s no shortage of variety in the ways to be frightened at Scream Town. For an even more terrifying experience, go to one of the lights out evening where all you’ll have to light your way is a small glow stick. Now–Nov. 2, 7410 Hwy. 212, Chaska, screamtown.com

It was such a hit the first year, it’s back for round two. The Minnesota Zoo’s trail showcases over 5,000 artfully carved and beautifully illuminated pumpkins accentuated by music. Plenty of snacks and activities can be found on the Central Plaza. Friday and Saturday tours will also feature musical entertainment, carousel rides, and the funky yo-yo tricks of the Dazzling Dave Yo-Yoist. It’s spooky, cozy, and fun for everyone. Now–Nov. 3, Minnesota Zoo, 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, mnzoo.org/jack-o-lantern-spectacular

While there are tours through the Wabasha Street Caves all year, the month of October features the special Ghosts & Graves Tour and an increase in the Lost Souls Tour dates. With your way illuminated by mere candlelight, the Lost Souls Tour requires you to spend an entire hour in the caves guided by a ghostly figure. Along the way you’ll hear of all spooky occurrences that happened right there in the Caves. Learn the stories and see the sites of haunts, murders, and spooky history around town via bus on the Ghosts & Graves Tour. Oct. 18, 25, 31, 215 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul, wabashastreetcaves.com

Good cause for screaming? This nonprofit haunt in Maplewood is run by volunteers and benefits the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Foundation. Scary is subjective, the Fright Farm staff says. What’s 10 or 15 minutes of hair-raising fun, anyways? (Don’t fret, there’s also a low-scare event on Sunday, October 27.) Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 4–26, plus Oct. 31, 2020 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood, frightfarm.org

Think Undead Alice in Haunted Wonderland. A haunted forest hayride goes The Rabbit Hole, where visitors follow The Queen through to a haunted house, and then back to the woods for the final leg of this haunted adventure on the Sauk Rapids Quarry. Oct.16-19, 24-27, and 30-31, 3571 5th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids, molitorshauntedacres.com

Prepare yourself for the psychological horrors of the Haunted Basement. Famous for delivering scares that mess with your mind and make your skin crawl, the tour is debuting its brand-new location at the Rosedale Shopping Center this year. Choose from 15+ no-touch, 18+ touch, and “Fraidy Cat” tours to bring the fright to your comfort level. Also a quick FYI that just might increase your unease: The interactive artist-created tour is celebrating its 13th year. Now–Nov. 2, Rosedale Center, Roseville, hauntedbasement.org

A staple of Minnesota scare season, Trail of Terror has interactive experiences, like throwing tomatoes at a Bozo the Clown, and haunted houses like Cadaver Carnival and Bone Appetit, plus our favorite new attraction that involves booze and banshees. For those with haunted house phobia, there are also scare free attractions and bars onsite. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 11–26, plus Oct. 20 and 27, 3525 W. 145th St., Shakopee, trailofterrormn.com

This fall-themed after dark parade on Anoka’s Main Street with colorful floats, lights, and pumpkins takes the cake–or should we say candy–for Halloween lead-up events. Bonus: It’s in one of the most enthusiastically Halloween cities around. Oct. 19, 1922 1st Ave. S., Anoka, anokahalloween.com

All little pumpkins and monsters aboard for this train ride between Lake Harriet and Bde Maka Ska, complete with a children’s book story, a snack, and peak fall colors. Bonus: This choo-choo ride is the perfect opportunity to test out Halloween costumes. Oct. 20, 4200 Queen Ave. S., Mpls., trolleyride.org

Act like a kid without any kids around at this 21-plus event at the Science Museum of Minnesota. Dress in your Halloween best and get ready for the last event of the Social Science series. Throughout the night, you’ll be able to find tasty beverages at cash bars around the museum, get a caffeine and sugar rush from the Java Lab, and fuel yourself with snacks from Chomp. Explore the visiting Body Worlds RX exhibit, chat with local scientists, and stargaze as you embrace the thrills of science. Oct. 24, Science Museum of Minnesota,120 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, smm.org/social-science/spooky-science

The Twin Cities Horror Festival showcases horror-themed live performances at The Southern Theater, which is purportedly haunted. The organization supports artists and producers, aiming to provide excellent entertainment while also maximizing the payout to the artists. This year’s lineup guarantees to by creepy and invoke skin crawling, with titles like ...And What Alice Found There, Frankenstein, and Michigan Disasters. Remember to sign up for the unique experience of Living Embalming Sessions, described as “a spooky-yet-calming ASMR sensory spa morgue makeover for the whole family.” Oct. 24–Nov. 3, The Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave. S., Mpls., tchorrorfestival.com

The longest-running queer burlesque show in the Twin Cities goes black-cat style. This is a Halloween spin on the weekly show of burlesque, drag, comedy, and live music at Northeast LGBTQ+-friendly club, LUSH. Oct. 25, LUSH, 990 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., lushmpls.com

The two days of the year it’s acceptable to wear your best vintage Mario costume and play arcade games at an Uptown bar! Up-Down adds in Blood Bag cocktails and a costume contest in celebration of our fave orange and black holiday. Oct. 25–26, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., facebook.com

The 30-minute drive is worth it to visit the Halloween Capital of the World (AKA Anoka) for their Halloween weekend parade. They claim the parade is the largest in the state, and this year they’re celebrating 99 years as the world’s Halloween headquarters. If you feel like burning some pre-candy calories, run in the Gray Ghost 5K just before the parade. Oct. 26, 1922 1st Ave. S., Anoka, anokahalloween.com

Forget doing the monster mash, the Monster Dash is where the adrenaline rush is at. Choose from running a half marathon, 10 mile, 10K, or 5K race. Don’t forget to show up in a creative costume of some sort, which will not only make running around the city a total blast, but you just might win the costume contest. When you reach the finish line sweaty and out of breath, you’ll be greeted by a post-race party. Oct. 26, start near Cathedral of St. Paul, monsterraceseries.com

This event is perfect for the whole family, especially those with small children. Come in costume and be ready for some not-too-scary trick or treating, activities, and crafts. Enjoy a night of safe, family-friendly Halloween fun with your little ones and enjoy the wonders of the Children’s Museum. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday for those who like to celebrate Halloween in the light of day. Oct. 26–28, Minnesota Children's Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mcm.org

A killer lineup of local bands, plus a few visiting bands from Chicago and L.A., celebrate Dia de los Muertos in style. What festival would be complete without food and local artisan goods at the 10,000-square-foot industrial space of La Doña Cervecería in the up-and-coming Harrison neighborhood. Nov. 2, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Mpls., facebook.com