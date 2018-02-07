From Refugee Camp to 'Vogue' Model, Halima Aden is the New Face of Fashion

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Model Halima Aden

@na.diye to @halima:

Hi, my name is Nawal and I just wanted to say that I love you. You’re a great role model. I’m 13 years old and I’m trying to become a model myself. I just wanted to know how is it wearing the hijab because I’m Muslim and I don’t know if it’s haram to model. Seeing you model is making me want to make a difference and show girls my age that are Muslim or Somali that they can be a model. I would love to meet you one day. P.S. I was born in Africa so I know the struggle, grew up in Minnesota too.

@halima to @na.diye:

Thank you so much queen that made me smile from ear to ear. I love you for wanting to support girls your age!! You are never too young to make a difference. My advice to you is don’t think that a hijab defines who you are as a Muslim. Be yourself and if you end up wanting to wear the hijab, go for it. But also know that you are perfectly fine without wearing it as well. Just continue to be your sweet, kind self. We define what is right for ourselves.

Halima Aden holds her phone to the side to avoid bumping the makeup artist who is gluing lashes to her eyelids. She’s perched on a kitchen stool at her suburban Twin Cities townhouse, which is being turned into a makeshift photo studio to accommodate her tight schedule—just one day at home between modeling gigs in Dubai and New York. Aden adds one last heart emoji before sending the Instagram direct message that will no doubt rock the world of her 13-year-old fan.

This exchange encapsulates a huge cultural development: Young girls who cover their heads and dress modestly for religious reasons now see someone who looks like them on the covers of fashion magazines. And it appears to be opening their eyes to a world of possibilities.

That’s exactly what Aden, 20, hoped would happen when she entered the 2016 Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing her hijab and a burkini for the swimsuit competition. She just didn’t realize change would come so swiftly, or on such a grand scale.

Aden didn’t win the pageant, but she scored an instant career. The Somali American has been widely reported to be the first hijab-wearing model to sign with a major agency. She got the call just days after the pageant from IMG, which counts supermodels Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham among its talent. Aden made her runway debut at New York Fashion Week last February in Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show. She has appeared on five magazine covers (the sixth will be out soon) including Vogue Arabia and Glamour. And she’s done it all with a hijab on her head and braces on her teeth.

“It’s who I am,” she says with a smile.

CR Fashion Book, a magazine popular with industry insiders, asked the world’s most recognized Somali-American model, Iman, to interview Aden for her first cover story. She gave Aden advice that echoes in her head every day.

“They’ll meet you where you stand,” Iman told her.

× Expand Halima Aden magazine cover Halima Aden’s first fashion cover: CR Fashion Book Issue 10 Paris.

In a whirlwind year of runway shows, red carpets, and photo shoots with brands including Nike, Max Mara, and American Eagle, Aden says she hasn’t once been asked to compromise. “They don’t put an emphasis on my hijab within fashion. It’s almost like this challenge to really dress you beautifully with a covered body. It’s art.”

With her @halima Instagram feed approaching half a million followers, Aden receives hundreds of notes each week from girls like Nawal. She makes a point to respond to at least 10 a day, stealing moments on set or on planes.

Between a runway show in Dubai and a photo shoot in New York, Aden has just a day and a half at home. She drives up to St. Cloud to pick up clean clothes at her mother’s house, and rushes back to the Twin Cities for an interview with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.

We meet at her crash pad: A beige townhouse in a row of identical beige townhouses on a quiet cul-de-sac in the southern suburb of Savage. Not where you’d expect to find an internationally coveted fashion model. But it’s convenient—close to the airport and her manager’s house. In fact, she shares the place with her manager’s nanny, Arionne Massee. The nanny’s 5-year-old charge, Savannah, climbs onto the stool next to Aden, who sits with her legs curled under her, dressed for a day at home in a chunky poncho, scarf, and slouchy knit hat covering her head. She snaps photos of Savannah, and cheers as the makeup artist applies stars to the little girl’s cheeks.

The pageant community and fashion industry readily embraced Aden. Her biggest detractor? Her mother. Muslim women don’t do pageants, she protested. Aden’s reply: Why not?

Aden sees herself as a dual citizen of country and culture: Somali. American. Muslim. Minnesotan.

“I was blessed enough to grow up in this environment where I had this double identity,” says Aden, who spent her first seven years in a Kenyan refugee camp. She remembers the camp fondly, despite food rations and regular bouts of malaria. She recalls playing all day in the dirt and celebrating Christian and Muslim holidays with friends of different nationalities.

She didn’t know a word of English when she moved to America at age 7 with her mother and younger brother. An older sister joined them a few years later; her father, who has since passed away, did not. After a rocky start in Missouri, Aden, her mother, and brother moved to Minnesota, which is home to a third of all Somali Americans, according to population reports. Within the state, St. Cloud has one of the largest Somali communities, and that’s where Aden’s family settled. The welcome was warm, she recalls, from the social worker who bought them winter coats to the teachers who helped her learn the language. Within a few years, she was enrolled in honors classes and participating in mock trial. She was popular at school. She also chose to dress modestly as soon as her family could afford to buy her a hijab.

“We don’t get to choose our family, our community. We just inherit it,” Aden says. “That was what the hijab was for me. It felt so natural, I didn’t even really think about it, and I never thought about taking it off.”

The covering didn’t stop her from becoming Apollo High School’s homecoming queen. “This is a big thing,” she had to explain to her mom, who worried Aden would be distracted from her studies.

The senior class of 2016 voted Aden “best selfie game.” A year later, Aden’s selfies include manicures with Katie Couric and red carpets with Zendaya.

“I really embraced both the American culture and my own culture. I was always up for trying new things, but it’s not easy,” Aden says. “Growing up, I realized that Muslim girls, we really stop ourselves from trying a lot of different things. Because maybe we don’t see someone else doing it. Or maybe we think we can’t participate in soccer or swimming because there is no uniform that we can wear. I wanted to challenge that idea. You could still participate. You don’t necessarily have to look like everyone else.”

Last summer, Nike photographed Aden in her St. Cloud backyard wearing the groundbreaking Pro Hijab, a lightweight, fitted option for athletes, which debuted in stores in January.

“Fashion has a way of transforming lives,” Aden says. “Imagine if the girls in my high school had that opportunity to participate in sports and not worry that their scarf is going to be flying or choking them. Imagine if they had something as simple as a hijab that stays in place.”

Now, they do. One year after Aden blazed the pageant trail in a hijab, seven Muslim women in modest dress competed for Miss Minnesota USA 2017. At the same time, its feeder pageant, Miss Teen USA, eliminated the swimwear competition and replaced it with “active/fitness wear.”

Aden’s mom actually asked to attend the recent Miss Minnesota pageant. She wanted to support the Muslim contestants.

“Baby steps,” Aden says.

Before modeling even seemed like an option to Aden, she dreamed about working for UNICEF. “UNICEF was so important to my childhood,” she says. “It meant food, clothing.” The first picture Aden ever saw of herself included a sign in the background that read UNHCR—the United Nations agency that assists refugees. “I had those letters memorized before I learned my ABCs.”

She’s trying to show her mother that modeling is actually a fast track to doing that other transformative work. Aden recently joined UNICEF on a mission to Mexico. “I really wanted to be on the other side of giving back, doing what they did for me,” she says.

Role model before fashion model, Aden says she has long been aware of younger girls in the Somali community. “I always felt like I had little girls looking up to me—whether they’d be my neighbors, my little cousins. Now, it just so happens to be that those girls are everywhere.” Aden glances down at her jammed Instagram inbox.

“It’s such an honor to be that for them. It just motivates me and inspires me to be the best version of myself.”

With that, she pops her Invisalign braces back in her mouth, and heads upstairs to pack a bag for New York.

