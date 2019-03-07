Guthrie Theater Announces 2019-2020 Season

× Expand Photo by Heidi Bohnenkamp, courtesy of the Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater at twilight.

From a telenovela to an ancient Greek tragedy and an illustration of working-class tribulations, there’s a little something for every play-goer this season at the Guthrie, as the theater recontextualizes historical works for the present.

“As play titles emerged and the pieces all came together, an exciting cross-section of classics and new works came into focus,” artistic director Joseph Haj says. “From an adaptation of a beloved Austen novel to an inspired spin on Ibsen, we’ll mine the past for a renewed perspective on today’s world.”

First up is Glass Menagerie (September 14–October 26), a classic family drama by Tennessee Williams. Set in St. Louis in the late 1930s, the play follows the struggling Wingfield family and taps into themes of nostalgia, vices, and hope.

From October 26–December 15, be prepared for the ultimate tearjerker that is Steel Magnolias on the McGuire Proscenium Stage. Robert Harling’s female-led ensemble centers on a group of women living in small-town Louisiana, and the power of their unshakable friendship.

Following Steel Magnolias is the regional premiere of Heather Raffo’s Noura (January 11–February 16), a tale inspired by Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll House. Noura, a brand new U.S. citizen, struggles with homesickness on Christmas Eve and finding her identity in modern America.

Next up on the Wurtele Thrust Stage is William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (February 8–March 22), a classic comedy complete with crossdressing, love triangles, and a variety of other shenanigans.

After Shakespeare will come another blast from the past: The Bacchae by Euripedes. From February 29–April 5, the ancient Greek tragedy will take the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

The string of literary classics continues with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma from April 11–May 31. If rom-coms are your deal, the story’s protagonist and namesake, Emma Woodhouse, fancies herself a master matchmaker and attempts to maneuver the love lives of those close to her.

From May 30 to July 11, the McGuire Proscenium Stage will host Destiny of Desire, a switched-at-birth melodramatic comedy. Writer Karen Zacarías describes the play as an “unapologetic telenovela,” bursting with musical numbers, plot twists, and soap opera tropes.

Cabaret, based on the book by Joe Masteroff with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, will make its first appearance at the Guthrie from June 20–August 23. Citizens of Berlin escape growing political unrest and the rise of Nazi influence from inside the Kit Kat Klub, a decadent yet decrepit haven.

Last in the lineup is Lynn Nottage’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat (July 25–August 29), which details the strains of changing times in the blue-collar town of Reading, Pennsylvania, where workers at a factory are threatened with layoffs.