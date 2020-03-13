Guthrie Theater 2020-2021 Season Includes The Little Prince and In the Heights

× Expand Photo by Heidi Bohnenkamp, courtesy of the Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater Guthrie Theater at twilight.

Find a new way to appreciate your favorite books and movies. The Guthrie Theater announced their 2020-2021 season lineup filled with beloved stories as well as revivals of classic plays. Get your tickets fast because “It Won’t Be Long Now” until opening day.

Cult favorites are scattered throughout the Guthrie’s lineup like The Little Prince, Murder on the Orient Express, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights. In case two of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s most popular musicals coming to Minnesota in one summer (Hamilton, yes, that Hamilton, will be showing at Hennepin Theater) just made you hungry for more, In the Heights will be premiering on screen the same day it premiers at the Guthrie.

And if a movie and a book weren’t enough for you when it came to the children’s classic, The Little Prince, now’s your chance to see it as a play. Don’t expect an exact page to stage retelling, but the heartfelt lessons are still in full-swing. If you’re a grown-up, take the opportunity to remember it. No judgements for crying.

If you want to catch a show with a bit of a local connection, explosive one-woman show Red Hot Patriot tells the story of Molly Ivins, a former reporter for the Minneapolis Tribune. You might recognize her name from Raise Hell: The Life & Times Of Molly Ivins, a documentary about the Pulitzer Prize-nominated woman’s life and legacy that premiered last year.

Season tickets go on sale June 2.

Full Lineup:

Private Lives: September 12–October 24, 2020

Red Hot Patriot: September 26–November 8, 2020

A Christmas Carol: November 8–December 27, 2020

The Little Prince: November 21–January 3, 2021

Murder on the Orient Express: January 16–March 7, 2021

Tiny Beautiful Things: February 13–March 21, 2021

A Brittle Glory: Richard II, Henry IV, Henry V: March 27–May 29, 2021

Les Blancs: May 8–June 6, 2021

In the Heights: June 26–August 29, 2021

The Thanksgiving Play: July 24–August 22, 2021