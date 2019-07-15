Guthrie Performance of Floyd's to Benefit All Square

× Expand Photograph by Caylon Hackwith courtesy of All Square All Square

The Guthrie Theater's upcoming world premiere of the comedy Floyd’s, directed by Kate Whoriskey, centers on a truck stop sandwich shop of the same name. Named after its gritty owner, Floyd’s is staffed by ex-convicts who learn the art of sandwich making, perfected under the "zen master" Montrellous. The shop represents the workers' first steps out prison, and only chance at a better life.

The play is written by Lynn Nottage, the only woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice and recently named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World. Although the story is fictional, it strongly resembles the mission behind the Longfellow-Hiawatha restaurant All Square that Emily Hunt Turner opened last July.

All Square is a craft grilled cheese shop that, much like Floyd’s, employs formerly incarcerated individuals to help them get back on their feet. Due to the similarities between the fictional shop in Floyd's and All Square, the Guthrie announced it will donate all its proceeds from the final dress rehearsal of Floyd's to the sandwich shop, with Ameriprise Financial matching up to $10,000. Dress rehearsals at the Guthrie are typically only open to staff and volunteers, so the public will get the chance at a first glimpse behind Floyd’s.

The staff and fellows of All Square attended the first day of rehearsals at the Guthrie to learn more about the production. In turn, the cast and team of Floyd's will visit the nonprofit restaurant to learn more about the fellows’ experiences working with All Square, and the mission driving it. Speakers from All Square will also sit-in at certain post-play discussions.

The menu at All Square features tasty twists on grilled cheese, including punny options like the "Back 2 BAC" (bacon, avocado and cheddar) and the Mediterranean-inspired "Did My Thyme." The pink interior and name hint at the mission of the restaurant: to give former convicts a chance to start fresh as after serving their sentence, they are “all square” and can move forward with their lives. Turner aims to provide professional development to equip employees for a better future and battle the underemployment of formerly incarcerated individuals, especially black men.

The benefit performance is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at the McGuire Proscenium Stage of the Guthrie Theater. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available on the Guthrie website or through the box office.