The Guthrie’s “As You Like It” Leaves You Wanting More

× Expand Courtesy of the Guthrie As You Like It

While watching the Guthrie’s adaptation of “As You Like It,” I was struck by how forward-thinking director Lavina Jadhwani’s modern take on the romantic comedy tries to be, despite Shakespeare’s script leaving it mired in the past.

The play finds cousins and best friends Rosalind and Celia fleeing the confines of court to the romantic forest of Arden after Rosalind is sent into exile by Celia’s father, Duke Frederick, who recently usurped his brother’s dukedom. Rosalind and Celia leave behind the privileges that come with being royalty to the hardened life of the forest, where Rosalind disguises herself as the male Ganymede, and encounters the crush from her past life, Orlando, who is leaving love poems for Rosalind scattered throughout the woods. Ganymede tells Orlando to woo him as if he were Rosalind, and love-hijinks ensue.

Kudos to Meghan Kriedler and Andrea San Miguel for making the friendship between Rosalind and Celia more compelling than any of the romances in the play. The duality between the forest of Arden and the court is clearly influenced by Jadhwani’s Midwestern upbringing, where the foresters don their finest flannels and deal with the bitter cold, while the court throws elaborate nightclub parties with chic outfits that have an 80s, retro-futuristic look. As a mixed martial arts match demonstrates Orlando's experience with the toxic masculinity of the court early on, the woods have a mystical, escapist pull for these characters who yearn for love outside of the politics of the dukedom.

Jadhwani’s version is at its best the more it deviates from Shakespeare’s text. In recasting the originally male role of the clown Touchstone who ends up a lumberjack played by Sarah Agnew, Jadhwani creates a lesbian relationship subplot filled with underlying commentary on heteronormativity that provides some of the biggest laughs. Speaking of modern touchstones, the goddess of marriage, Hymen, descends onto the stage before the play’s grand musical finale wearing the finest Beyoncé cosplay that alone is worth the price of admission to behold. Meanwhile, the melancholic traveler Jaques, played by the silver-haired actress Angela Timberman in a show-stealing performance, is made into a non-binary philosopher.

× Expand Courtesy of the Guthrie As You Like It

Timberman delivers Shakespeare’s iconic “All the world's a stage...” speech about the passing of time with aplomb, and gives the best snarky one-liners throughout the play. Still, I’m left wondering why a non-binary gender identity is associated with a character whose defining personality traits are their melancholy and singleness. If “As You Like It” is attempting to produce a more inclusive adaptation, it feels like an all too familiar trope that just makes Jaques even more of an "outsider" for the sake of representation, that could have at least benefited from further exploration into Jaques's identity. The non-binary switch is an intriguing decision that's underdeveloped and limited by keeping with the original text.

Beyond Jadhwani’s contemporary finishes, “As You Like It” suffers from many of the familiar flaws of the Bard’s comedies by being too faithful to the script. If this was a direct adaptation, it'd make more sense to hold his text sacred, but a modern retelling could do with more alterations. While the language is filled with witticisms and musings that stand the test of time, the specific plot details of the overarching tension between the brothers Orlando and Oliver are vague, characters rushedly meet in one scene and decide to get married immediately, and the resolution between the exiled Duke Senior and Duke Frederick is tied up way too neatly.

Perhaps that’s the magic of the forest of Arden, or maybe it’s the trappings of leaning on Shakespeare’s words too heavily in trying to give them life for 2019.