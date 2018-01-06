Gretchen Carlson Brings Anti-Harassment Campaign to Twin Cities

Anti-harassment champion Gretchen Carlson didn’t technically start the #MeToo movement, but she is determined to empower it. The former Fox News anchor returns to her native Twin Cities this week for three days of events aimed at encouraging underserved women to speak up and get active in politics.

The Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative is a yearlong program offering advocacy training to women who have experienced gender-based violence, discrimination, or harassment. It’s non-partisan, Carlson says, because “harassment knows no party.” Carlson teamed up with the All in Together Campaign, a women’s civic leadership organization, to bring her program to cities across the country.

“I jumped off a cliff 18 months ago, and it was incredibly lonely,” says Carlson, who sued former Fox News chief Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, and fueled the ensuing cultural revolution when she won a $20 million settlement, and an apology. “The most painstaking question I received is how do you help the single mom, the women working two jobs, in domestic violence situations, who may not have the resources or national platform that I did.”

On Saturday, Jan. 13, Carlon’s initiative will host a free civic leadership training workshop at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. The program will offer an overview of national efforts to address gender-based violence and harassment, and tools and tactics in influence change. Carlson’s group is partnering with the Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women to get women to the workshop who need it most.

“It’s a beginning,” Carlson says.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Carlson hosts a dinner at the Minneapolis offices of Deloitte aimed at women in business. Tickets are $25. On Friday, Jan. 12, Carlson plans to hit college campuses in the Twin Cities with her message of women's empowerment.

In the midst of this national campaign, and the release of her new book Be Fierce: Stop Harassment and Take Your Power Back, Carlson made history yet again last week as the first former Miss America to be named chairperson of the pageant’s board of directors. Former chair Sam Haskell and two other board members resigned following leaks of derogatory and sexist emails. Carlson is promising big changes to the pageant.

“I never could have predicted any of this,” Carlson says. “Ever day, every hour is surreal. But I’m incredibly happy that more women are feeling empowered. And we’re seeing the consequences. You can't put the genie back in the bottle at this point.”