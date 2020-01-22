What to Do at the Great Northern Festival 2020

× Expand Courtesy of The Great Northern The Great Northern Festival

The tremendous trio of events that make up The Great Northern Festival—the Saint Paul Winter Carnival, City of Lakes Loppet, and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships—begin this week with the opening ceremony of the 134th Saint Paul Winter Carnival and signature Ice Carving Competition. Now in its fourth year, the festival continues to bring Minnesotans together to celebrate the joys of being outdoors during the coldest time of the year.

The Saint Paul Winter Carnival will return to its normal home of Rice Park accompanied with the ice sculpture garden, live performances from local musicians, food aplenty, and the Ice Bar. Joining these staples are some new additions to the 11-day carnival, including a Warming House, Kids Snow Box, and Team USA Journey experience.

On Saturday, the Kids Snow Box gives kids the chance to make their own forts using Create a Castle, a finalist for the 2020 Toy of the Year. The family skating rink at the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships and gigantic snow slide at Vulcan Snow Park also present opportunities for family fun.

The Warming House, located on Landmark Plaza, is a place to escape the cold and consume signature cocktails, craft beers, and snacks throughout the carnival. It will host the Afton Alps Apres Ski Happy Hour from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, where attendees have the opportunity to win Afton Alps lift tickets while attending a fashion show. Defrost any brain-freeze and rack your mind for eclectic information at trivia night beginning at 6 p.m. on January 30.

The Team USA Journey is an interactive social media experience designed to excite fans before the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. There are four individual rooms inside this traveling vehicle, with each room containing its own interactive experience. The vehicle will be at Landmark Plaza from 4-9 p.m. January 31, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. February 1 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. February 2. On February 1, two Minnesota-born gold medalists will appear: Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann will stop by the attraction from 1-2 p.m. and curler Tyler George will be on-site from 4-5 p.m.

The Great Northern Festival events are spread throughout the Twin Cities.

Saint Paul Winter Carnival

Jan. 23 - Feb. 2

Multi-block Ice Carving Competition, Rice Park, Jan. 23 - Jan. 25

Puzzle Contest, Landmark Center Cortile, Jan. 25

Barstool Ski Races, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Jan. 26

Drag Queen Bingo, Landmark Center, Jan. 29

Frozen Family Fun Night, CHS Field, Jan. 30

Freeze Your Bags Off Tournament, CHS Field, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1

Family Day, Landmark Center Cortile, Feb. 1

Global Market, Landmark Center Cortile, Feb. 2

And more

U.S. Pond Hockey Championships

Jan. 23 - Jan. 26

Youth Night on the Pond, Lake Nokomis, Jan. 23

Championship Sunday, Lake Nokomis, Jan. 26

Family Skating Rink, Lake Nokomis, Jan. 24 - Jan. 26

And more

City of Lakes Loppet

Jan. 31 - Feb. 2