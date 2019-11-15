× Expand Courtesy of Gracia Seeley Gracia Seeley, "Low Tide" "Low Tide," made with acrylic, flood Ffoetrol, and silicone drops on 8" x 8" canvas.

Gracia Seeley is a 19-year-old artist who makes aesthetically pleasing works of art that are often inspired by the natural world around us.

This piece is an ode to one of the Earth’s most mysterious, complicated, beautiful, and rich natural environments. Seeley is particularly inspired by the complexity and movement of oceans and coastlines.

Seeley creates them by pouring a mixture of acrylic paint with water, flood floetrol, and silicone drops onto a canvas. She layers the paint colors on top of each other and moves the canvas around to create patterns. Then, she uses a hairdryer to pop the bubbles in the paint created by the silicone. This creates even more textured and small wavy details in the piece.

Seeley sees the world through colors, patterns, and forms, so painting was the natural medium that allowed her to create. Her wish is to create art that mimics feelings with a sense of place.

“I feel like my work uses the emotional aspect of recreating, drawing from more abstract aspects of landscapes, feelings, and states of being,” Seeley said.

For Seeley, having a creative outlet has been a way to visually remind herself of the different stages of her life. She enjoys looking back over the years at the many mediums she’s played around with to creatively express herself at any given time, feeling lucky to have grown up in the Twin Cities because of the amount of opportunities for young creatives. She says the Twin Cities constantly inspire her, and the people here push and support her to see what she can do next.

Instagram: @graciaseeleypaint