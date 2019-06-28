Governor Walz and Mayor Frey Talk 2040 Housing

× Expand Photographs by Lucas Botz for Axios Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz

Does every family need their own house with a yard?

It’s a question on the minds of cities across the country as they deal with the fallout of increasing urban densities and consider what the new American dream might look like in the near future. Instead of sprawling out, there’s only enough space to build upward. And all eyes are on Minneapolis, since the city council voted last December to end single-family zoning—becoming the first major city in the country to do so.

It was a controversial move, as certain neighborhoods have decried the city’s efforts (They’ll bulldoze our neighborhoods!) to create more affordable, eco-friendly apartment units. The fear is that luxury property developers will swoop in to create buildings that only middle- and upper-class residents can afford. But millennials aren’t exactly flocking to home ownership anytime soon, either.

Along with Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the future of Minneapolis housing was discussed during a series of conversations this week with Robyn Bipes-Timm, the chief operating officer of Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, and Greg Huss, the executive director of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

"This is not like the American dream anymore of the 1950s, where it was the Eisenhower administration and everybody wanted that single family home out in the suburbs, the white picket fence, and the 45 minute commute to work," Frey said. "People want to live in a dense and rocking city. They want to see diversity in every sense of the word around them. They want to be able to walk down the block, and there's like a thousand different tastes and smells and sounds and people all packed into that same block. That's part of what makes a city awesome, and we should be leaning into it."

And as bad as the housing crisis might be in Minneapolis, many comparable cities have it much worse.

"Denver is one in particular, because their incomes are really similar to where Minneapolis and St. Paul are, but there starter homes–their first-time homebuyer homes that the Habitat there builds–start at $450,000," Bipes-Timm said. That same price here? "$250,000–$280,000. We're seeing a real lack of housing stock anywhere below $250,000. But we can still find starter homes at $275,000. By comparison, we think we have a problem right now, but it's such an opportune moment, because we could be where Denver is 10 years from now. So what do we do now to lay the groundwork, and plan for what happens?"

And the reality for people who can't afford shelter is even more grim.

"We're in an era where the underfunding of public housing is a national issue. We haven't really fully embraced that," Huss said. "There is a bill in the House, for example, that would fund public housing, but we know that that's gonna be a difficult lift. This is an infrastructure program. It's a housing infrastructure program, and there's compelling reasons why we should invest. Once the family has housing, other things are possible."

So what's the city's plan for meeting the needs of the community in 20 years?

Ending homelessness needs to be priority one.

In the myriad issues that affect a city's vitality–education reform, health care, pollution control–none of it matters if people are suffering on the streets. Which is why everybody agreed that affordable housing initiatives must be front-and-center.

“When you don’t get housing right, you don’t get anything right,” Bipes-Timm said. “A good housing market is just key to a strong economy. If you don’t get housing right, you don’t get people having access to their jobs, you don’t get employers who can track the right employees. If we don’t invest in senior housing in a serious way, there’s extreme healthcare costs. There’s people who can’t afford to stay in their homes, but there’s no place for seniors to go.”

Stability at home translates to stability in the classroom. "When a kid comes to school after sleeping in a car, they don't care what happened in geography class," Walz said, a former school teacher himself.

Frey said that right now, about 7.5 percent of the Minneapolis public school age population is experiencing homelessness. He spoke about the program he's most proud of, Stable Homes Stable Schools, which works with Minneapolis public schools, Hennepin County, the Y, and the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority to keep kids in unstable living conditions within a certain radius of their schools. "Until you have a stable home, until you have a safe place to go home to, to rest your head on the pillow, and to rejuvenate for the next day, you can't possibly start thinking about–Oh, I'm become an entrepreneur and I'm gonna get this great job–it just doesn't work, you gotta have the stable housing first."

“We’re big believers that housing is also foundational to long-term family success,” Bipes-Timm said. “There’s newer studies that talk about the benefit of housing stability, where kids aren’t jumping around schools. It impacts nutrition, it impacts education–it’s absolutely one of those core foundational issues.”

Minnesota will become the fourth state to eliminate veteran homelessness.

That’s the goal by Veteran's Day, according to Walz. And he also sees this final push as being a systemic roadmap to ending homelessness across all types of populations, because the infrastructure supporting veterans is already out there.

“The veteran’s group has a better path because we have a much more constructive data set around that,” Walz said. “We know who the veterans are, and we know where they live. They also come with built-in wrap-around services: health care, mental health care, job training–everything else that comes with them as part of the VA, so we can align those services much better.”

Minnesota must confront its history of racial segregation.

Minnesota might be known for being a land of innovation, having a low unemployment rate, and offering a great quality of life. But that is not a universal truth for all of its residents. The disparity gap in home-ownership between households of color and white household is one of the worst in the nation.

"We have such a high home ownership rate in general, hovering around 76 percent statewide, but with households of color it hovers around 35 percent, and African-American households 23 percent," Bipes-Timm said. "And it's not just something that happened. It's been the result of really deliberate housing policies over the last 50–60 years that really limited where people can live."

"In Minneapolis, we're not unique in that we have this long history of intentional segregation, and restrictive covenants, and intentionally separating communities from some of their most vital assets," Frey added. "We have to make sure that the precision of our solutions match the precision of the harm that was initially inflicted."

Government must invest in affordable and public housing.

Many of the issues affecting public housing involve a lack of federal funding. There aren't enough public housing units to serve the demand of the city, and many that exist are in need of maintenance. "The subsidy that comes to support these families is constrained, and the capital that is needed in the building is far short," Huss said. "So you have to think about how we can create programs that would multiply the impact of the federal money, and to me that suggests there have to be programs at the local and state levels that build on the federal money we receive."

Offering deeply affordable housing allows people who are experiencing homelessness the opportunity to climb the next rung on the economic ladder, to pull themselves out of poverty. According to Frey, "right now we don't, and because of that, we are perpetually keeping people as homeless. Not only is that the wrong decision, but it's also financially really stupid, because It costs about three times as much to keep a person homeless, cycling through shelters, and hospital stays, and sometimes jail, than it does just to get them home."

"The second part is making sure that we have adequate supply to accommodate the demand, and a diversity of housing options in every neighborhood," Frey added. "What that means to me is you need affordable housing in middle and upper income neighborhoods too. We had a long history of putting it all into one or two areas of the city—I believe it should be throughout."

It's a question of whether the neighborhoods will allow everybody in.