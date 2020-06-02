Gov. Walz Launches Civil Rights Investigation of Minneapolis Police Department

× Expand Lauren Himle George Floyd

At a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Walz announced the state is launching a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

“This isn’t about a broken system, this is about a system that’s functioning exactly as how it was designed,” Walz said. “Unfortunately, that’s meant to exclude some from it.”

“If this is not an inflection point to change that [system], this will come back again if it’s not addressed. This will not go away once the fires are put out and there’s a lull,” he said. “This is systemic not just in Minneapolis and Minnesota, but it needs to start somewhere. It needs to start where we know things happened.”

The investigation will go over the past ten years of the MPD to determine if it used discriminatory practices against people of color, to get rid of the "systemic racism that is generations deep," Walz said.

“George Floyd’s name joins a too long list of Black men and women who have been needlessly killed at the hands of law enforcement across our country,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “The grief and the anger that has torn through our city and through our state did not emerge in a vacuum. It is built on years of injustice. This did not begin with George Floyd, but we can work to end it now.”

“What’s clear is patterns of misconduct in a culture that does not hold bad behavior accountable. This is not something we can fix in one day or one week, but we must pursue meaningful structural change. George Floyd deserves this of us, and every single person who is impacted by this culture deserves this of us, and every single person who is impacted by his culture deserves this of us,” she added.

Under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, it is illegal for a police department to discriminate against someone because of their race, said MDHR commissioner Rebecca Lucero, who's leading the investigation. “When our department finds civil rights violations, we seek structural change.”

“This is not about holding people personally, criminally liable. This is about systems change,” Lucero said.

The MPD has been criticized for discriminatory practices for years, noted by community groups like MPD150, which has investigated the history of the department from when the MPD was established in 1867, just two years after the Civil War. Minneapolis also ranks near the bottom of cities with the worst racial disparities in the country. The incarceration rate of Black people in the Twin Cities was 11 times that of whites in 2019.

"In the last several years we’ve taken steps in the right direction, and I recognize that what progress we have made stands on the shoulders of past local leadership and community advocacy,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “At the same time, reform efforts have been tempered by a broken arbitration process and the strength of police union contracts codified in law."

Last year, Chicago obtained a consent decree from a judge to work on police reform after a year-long civil rights inquiry into the Chicago Police Department that found reasonable cause of discrimination, with patterns of deadly and unnecessary force.

“We have over 150 years of policing in this state, with a body of evidence that suggests there are gross violations of the civil rights of Black people in the state of Minnesota,” said Justin Terrell, the executive director of the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage. “When I think of what our ancestors did with less, it is disappointing that we have admired this problem for the last ten years since Michelle Alexander wrote a book. But today, we are here to take action. To the community, this is not the end of the fight. We have so much more work to do.”

Terrell urged Minnesotans to contact their representatives, listing the names of Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, and other Black men who’ve died without justice. “It’s time we remember them and honor them with our efforts to fix this systemic problem.”

Derek Chauvin, the former MPD officer recorded killing George Floyd, had 19 previous complaints against him, and was using an unauthorized tactic to choke George Floyd. Tou Thao, one of the three other officers who stood by, had previously been sued for excessive use of force while on duty.

“I’ve been a cop for 40 years. I’ve lived in the system that they’re talking about reforming,” said John Harrington, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, recognizing the need for change. “The cops I’ve worked with from 1977 to date will tell you—they want change. They don’t want to work in a flawed system. They don’t want to wear gas masks. They don’t want to be on riot control duty. Cops sign up because they want to help their community.”

Harrington said that he was brought up on community policing, stressing that policing starts with its community.

The MDHR investigates instances of discrimination across the state to enforce the Minnesota Human Rights Act, which is more comprehensive than the federal government’s, making it illegal to discriminate people on the basis of thirteen "protected classes."

“Our quick hope is we can do some things quickly in partnership with city leadership to get to a place where we can start moving forward,” Lucero said.

In the long term, Lucero said the investigation could obtain a consent decree that would provide police accountability from the court system. “This is not a report,” Lucero said. “This is something that will result in court action and require change. That’s the difference.”

The charge was filed on Tuesday and served to the City of Minneapolis at 1 p.m. The lead investigator is a former police officer who has interviewed police for discrimination cases in the past.

“I’ve heard over and over again about how much everyone is hungry for this kind of change, so I’m hoping it’s something we can move quickly on because of [the] shared values and goals around this issue,” Lucero said.

The department's crowd control policy was last updated in the nineties, according to Lucero. She also brought up possible changes to the residency requirement for MPD officers—which the Star Tribune reported only 8 percent of actually live in the city in 2017.

“Some of these reforms do not only benefit community—they also benefit policing,” Terrell said. “Safe communities means that officer’s jobs are easier.” He said an integrity standard could allow for an officer’s termination if they violate policy (“truthfulness," “honesty,” or “the sanctity of life” in this situation).

Terrell said the situation with police officers is more than just a few bad apples, it is cancerous.

“Our law enforcement community is being rotted from the inside out, and we have to cut that out and treat this system. It is that serious, and we cannot turn a blind eye to that anymore,” he said.

In a joint statement, the Minneapolis City Council said “we welcome and fully support” the investigation.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights is taking tips and information from the public to aid in its investigation of the MPD. Visit mn.gov/mdhr or call at 651-539-1110.