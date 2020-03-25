Gov. Walz Issues Stay at Home: What Does it Mean?

× Expand Photograph by Justin Berken / Shutterstock.com Closed Business

During a press conference on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz formally issued an emergency executive order for Minnesotans to "stay at home" beginning at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, March 27, through 5:00 p.m. on April 10.

>>Read the governor's full executive order.

The order follows the governor's declaration of a "peacetime emergency" last week. Gov. Walz then subsequently announced the temporary closure of public schools and bars, restaurants, and other places of public accommodation in the days that followed, as preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19.

"Recent developments, including the presence of community spread in Minnesota, the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases both globally and in Minnesota, and the first COVID-19 related death in our state, require Minnesota to take additional proactive measures to slow the spread of this pandemic." The order reads. "Slowing the community spread of COVID-19 is critical to ensuring that our healthcare facilities remain able to accommodate those who require intensive medical intervention."

Nationally, President Donald Trump issued guidelines limiting public gatherings to no more than ten people last week, and as of yesterday, 24 states have issued orders or public health directives that close non-essential businesses or limit people from participating in non-essential activities.

So how does this change from the measures that have already been put in place?

Those deemed essential workers are exempt from the order.

Those jobs include (but are not limited to) these critical sectors:

Healthcare and public health

Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders

Child care

Emergency shelters

Homeless shelters

Food and agriculture

News media

Energy

Water and wastewater

Critical manufacturing

Financial services

Transportation

Public works

Minnesotans can still leave their homes or residences to engage in certain activities, provided that they follow the social distancing guidelines maintained by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The activities listed in the order include:

Relocation to ensure safety

Health and safety activities

Outdoor activities

Obtaining necessary supplies and services. According to the order: "Individuals may obtain food, including delivery or carry-out services, beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and other grocery items, gasoline, supplies needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of homes and residences, businesses, and personally owned vehicles, including automobiles and bicycles. Individuals may also visit and use the services of laundromats and dry cleaners."

Essential intrastate and interstate travel

Care of others

Displacement

During the press conference, Gov. Walz said the closure of schools and the use of distance learning will continue through May 4. Bars, restaurants, and other public venues are expected to remain closed through May 1.

According the order, essential supply stores will remain open, including those that "sell products, tools, materials, or supplies necessary for critical sectors to continue their essential operations, for workers to work from home, or for the maintenance of the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of homes or residences." Minnesotans should only leave their home to take care of essential needs.

The order does not restrict virtual or telework.

If your company has pivoted to remote work, you can still do your job from home, and it is strongly encouraged.

Is Minnesota closing its borders?

No. People are still allowed to travel in and out of Minnesota.

How are Minnesota's tribal reservations affected?

The order states that: "Activities by tribal members within the boundaries of their tribal reservations are exempt from the restrictions."

What happens if you violate the order?

Minnesotans are currently being urged to voluntarily comply. The state is working with local law enforcement to support the order, that also states: "Any person who willfully violates such an order or rule is guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction must be punished by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or by imprisonment for not more than 90 days."