Gov. Walz Announces Statewide Coronavirus Testing Strategy

Governor Tim Walz announced a significant development in the state’s COVID-19 testing plans today with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, that would test all Minnesotans with symptoms, isolate confirmed cases, and expand tracing and public health surveillance tools–allowing for rapid testing of as many as 20,000 per day.

“When Minnesota faces a challenge, we rise up—together,” Governor Walz said in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Minnesota’s innovative health care systems and leading research institutions to pioneer how states can begin to move forward amid COVID-19.”

The testing could hasten the re-opening of the economy by keeping the spread of the coronavirus controlled. Paid in part with $36 million from the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund, the partnership with Mayo and the U could administer 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests each day. By locating emerging hotspots where the virus can spread quickly, the Minnesota Department of Health can work with local health systems to mitigate its potential reach.

“This expanded testing capacity will be transformative to our COVID-19 response, especially for vulnerable populations: individuals living in congregate care settings or experiencing homelessness; communities of color and American Indians; and critical workers,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By testing more people, we will build a better picture of how COVID-19 is impacting our state and how to combat it.”

Statewide coronavirus testing measures have been overwhelmingly supported by epidemiologists, including Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic has prioritized Minnesota’s needs, offering the state unlimited access to Mayo’s unmatched testing capabilities and providing assistance and expertise whenever asked. Mayo’s commitment continues today as we pledge further support for Minnesota’s statewide testing strategy,” said William Morice, president of Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

MDH, Mayo Clinic, and the U will utilize a central lab to hold the tests. The partnership will also create a virtual command center that, in coordination with health systems, will monitor testing needs and coordinate swift responses to any outbreaks.

“We are committed to our vital public health obligation of aggressively expanding access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. It will be core to any effort to safely reopen our state” said Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School. “This is a complex health challenge. It is only fitting that two of Minnesota’s pre-eminent research institutions answer the call together in our commitment to tackling this pandemic. We are deeply grateful to Governor Walz and Minnesota leaders for supporting this testing strategy."