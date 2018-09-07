Get to Know Siah Armajani, Designer of the Sculptural Bridge by the Walker

× Expand Photo by Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge

This fall, the Walker Art Center is celebrating artist Siah Armajani with a major career retrospective featuring all six decades of his work. In advance of Siah Armajani: Follow This Line, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is renovating Armajani’s Irene Hixon Whitney Bridge, which was built to his baby blue and Jeffersonian yellow specifications in 1988. For much of the summer, the 375-foot-long bridge, which connects the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden to Loring Park over 16 lanes of traffic, has been covered in huge canvas drapes, like an unfinished David Copperfield illusion. The ugly drapes have enveloped all of us in a citywide conspiracy—one that has us all waiting, wittingly or not, for Armajani’s career retrospective.

In some ways, the 80-year-old conceptual master needs the PR. Armajani rarely gives interviews, especially to the local press, and most of his studio work is deeply political, with heavy references to European movements of art and philosophy. His work, which comprises painting, sculpture, and works of scrawled words on paper, references everybody from the Persian poets Rumi and Hafiz to the European philosophy of Heidegger and Adorno to the American anarchists Emma Goldman and Sacco and Vanzetti. Walker curator Victoria Sung, one of the two curators who put the exhibition together (it’s a joint exhibition with New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art), explains that Armajani is never front and center in his own work. “He’s about self-effacement as an artist,” she says. “But his picture comes through the voices of these other thinkers.”

Armajani has been living and working in Minneapolis as an internationally renowned conceptual artist ever since emigrating from Iran in 1960, to escape the regime that was installed during the CIA-orchestrated coup of 1953. He was politically active as a young student in post-coup Tehran, and his father feared for his safety. So he was spirited away to Minnesota, where his uncle worked at Macalester as a professor of history, sometimes teaching classes in religion and the Middle East. Armajani studied philosophy at Macalester, while he began his art career and married Barbara Bauer, a Minnesota girl he met in class with a trajectory of her own in local retail (first in executive positions during the Dayton’s glory years, then Powers, and eventually launching Ampersand in Edina).

In some ways, as an immigrant, Armajani learned the dark arts of Minnesota Nice more thoroughly than the natives. Sung characterizes his work as “subtly confrontational” with its political and theoretical references. Meanwhile, Armajani’s architectural public works—like the Irene Hixon bridge and its complementary Gazebo for Four Anarchists in Loring Park—were inspired by the New England transcendentalists Emerson and Thoreau. Can’t get more American than that. Yet in 1988, when the bridge opened, Armajani felt it needed a final touch, something more inviting—more traversable. So he commissioned a cool new poem from an old friend, the Pulitzer Prize–winning postmodernist John Ashbery, which you can read along the interior of the bridge. “Poetry makes things less didactic and makes it less dogmatic,” he explained to a Walker audience back then. “There’s a generosity in poetry that you can contradict yourself on. And it’s an open ended proposition, so there’s a way out.”

