Get a Handle on Our Local Shopping Bag History

× Expand Photographs by Josh Grubbs (Guthrie bag); Caitlin Abrams (other bags) Guthrie Theatre tote bag Leave it to muralist Adam Turman to make the Guthrie look like an autumn dreamscape. $28, Guthrie Theater Store

Water skis. Indoor shopping malls. The Bundt pan. From skyways to supercomputers, we Minnesotans like to brag about the epochal inventions we’ve given the world. But for some reason we rarely take credit for one of our most useful contributions: the grocery bag with handles. Yep. We thought of that. In 1912, St. Paul grocers Walter and Lydia Deubener realized that customers could carry home only a limited amount in their arms. Walter pondered a solution and woke up in the middle of the night with a fix. He punched holes in the top of the bag and ran a string around the bottom and up the other side. Presto: a shopping bag—now with handles—that doubled the volume of groceries a customer could take away from his store. They spent the next morning making 50 prototypes, charged 5 cents a piece for them, and sold out by noon. The couple patented the handled grocery bag in 1915. Soon after, they sold their store and started manufacturing shopping bags full time. No record remains for how they carried away the loot.

Make a Statement

Nothing says “I go to lots of very impressive places” like sporting a tote bag with the right name or logo on the side. So, honor the Deubeners (sort of) by packing what you buy in a plastic-free tote. Here are a handful worth a schlep.

Seward Co-op

Organic totes and co-ops go together like kale and dinkel wheat. $9.99, Seward Co-Op

Walker Art Center

The Walker’s iconic gift shop now carries a tote with the Sculpture Garden’s newest icon, the giant blue rooster, “Hahn/Cock.” $14.50, Walker Art Center Gift Shop

Wild Rumpus

The best part about owning one of these surrealist Edward Gorey totes is that it’ll net you 20 percent off at the Linden Hill’s kids’ bookstore anytime you bring it with you to shop. $19.95, Wild Rumpus

Mia

The artist formerly known as the Minneapolis Institute of Arts makesa tote whose quippiness is apropos to its hip, accessible 2015 re-brand. $15, Mia Gift Shop

Science Museum of Minnesota

SMM’s “I Use This Tote Periodically” bag is right for the shopper with an evolution fish bumper sticker. $10.95, Science Museum of Minnesota Gift Shop