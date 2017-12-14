Zipline Across the Mississippi Added to Super Bowl Festivities

Minnesota won’t be able to show off its water sports in the cold—er, bold—days leading up to Super Bowl LII, but visitors will be able to fly across the Mississippi River on a 100-foot-high, 750-foot-long zipline.

Bring your own facemask.

As part of Super Bowl Live, the 10 days of downtown Minneapolis entertainment leading up to the Feb. 4 game, the Super Bowl Host Committee announced today plans for the Bold North Zipline, which will whisk people, four-at-a-time, across the Mississippi River. Participants will fly (literally) from a launch tower on Nicollet Island to a landing tower across the river, reaching speeds of 20-30 mph along the way. Minneapolis mayor-elect Jacob Frey will take the inaugural ride on opening night of Super Bowl Live on Jan. 26.

A ride on the Bold North Zipline will cost $30. Tickets are available for pre-purchase, and limited to 10,000 riders during the 10-day festival. Polaris will transport participants from Nicollet Mall to the launch tower, and back from the landing tower.

While we’d like to claim credit for being the first high-flying Super Bowl, Indianapolis did something similar for Super Bowl XLVI, operated by the same company, Ziptreck Ecotours, which specializes in urban zipline adventures.

For those not inclined to expose any skin to 30 mph winds in the middle of winter, 100 feet over a roaring river, there’s always the 55-foot-tall Barnacle Blast at Mall of America — the longest indoor zipline in North America. Of course, Barnacle Blast doesn’t have quite as cool a ring to it as Bold North.

WHAT: Bold North Zipline at Super Bowl LIVE

WHEN: Jan. 26 – Feb. 4 (Game Day)

WHERE: Participants will be transported from the Bold North Zipline headquarters in Nicollet Mall to the launch tower on Nicollet Island, across the Mighty Mississippi on the zipline, and back to Nicollet Mall from the landing tower.

TICKETS: Tickets are $30 and are available for pre-purchase at mnsuperbowl.com/zipline. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Super Bowl Live on Nicollet Mall.