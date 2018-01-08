Will the Vikings Actually Do This? A Playoffs Primer

× Expand Photo by Keith Allison Vikings

It’s been a season for the record books—one that has rookie fans feeling the purple pride. The 2017 Minnesota Vikings sit atop their division, own a best-in-show defense, got an all-star year out of a backup quarterback, and actually have a real chance of hanging their helmets on the Lombardi Trophy.

Should the success continue through the postseason—beginning with a Divisional round matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday—Minnesota could become the first team in NFL history to play in its hometown Super Bowl. Let’s recap how they got here:

Record:

13-3. It’s the best regular-season tally for the Vikings since 1998 when they went 15-1.

Standing:

Minnesota leaves its three NFC North compadres in the dust with that 81.3 winning percentage, and ties Philadelphia for the best overall conference record.

Biggest win:

If we’re talking about margins, then it’d have to be the 34-7 shellacking of the Bengals in Week 15. Morally speaking, though, a 2-0 sweep of the Packers is the true badge of honor—especially since it hasn’t been done since 2009.

Sticky fingers:

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has pulled down eight touchdown catches and boasts 64 receptions overall, including this b-e-a-UTIFUL fingertip grab against the Detroit Lions.

Top gun:

Starting quarterback Case Keenum touts a pass completion percentage of 67.6, which is second only to future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. He’s thrown for a career-best 22 touchdowns and has even run one in himself.

Speaking of quarterbacks…

If you type, “Minnesota Vikings quarterback” into Google, “situation” pops up as the next most-searched term—and what a situation it’s been. After rising to Pro-Bowler status his second year in the league, Teddy Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and had to sit out all of 2016. The Vikings called on Sam Bradford to lead the way this season, but he too fell prey to an injury in the same dang knee, Week 1. Next-next-man-up Case Keenum has held the reigns ever since.

You shall not pass:

Defensive coordinator George Edward’s system has held opponents to just 252 total points and 275.9 yards per game—both of which are league bests.

History lesson:

Success: If you build it, haters will undoubtedly come. As the Vikings inch closer to the warm, silvery glow of the Lombardi Trophy, opposing fans will materialize, armed and ready with quips about Minnesota failures past. They may hit you with some valid points, but you can always do them one better. Observe:

Point: The Vikings lost all four Super Bowls they’ve played in.

Counter: The Vikings were the first team to make four Super Bowl appearances. And, depending on where the fan is from, you might even consider the “at least we’ve played in any at all” response (Browns, Lions, Jaguars, and Texans, here’s looking at you).

Point: Minnesota suffered a 41-0 shutout at the hands of the Giants in the 2000-01 NFC Championship Game.

Counter: On its way to the 1976-77 Super Bowl, Minnesota only lost two games by a combined total of five points. Even the one-loss 1998 Vikings didn’t top that point differential.

Point: In the most Favre movement of all time, the ol’ gunslinger threw a big, fat INT in the final seconds of regulation play of the 2009-10 NFC Championship game. The Vikings went on to lose in overtime.

Counter: The Vikings (who were just barely over .500, by the way) knocked off the NFC-favorite 49ers in the 1988 Divisional round thanks to some of the best defense in franchise history.

Point: The Kick.

Counter: This Kick.