Make the Gobbling Stop! Who's Responsible for the Wild Turkey Invasion in Minnesota?

× Expand Illustrations by Tim O'Brien Illustrations of a wild turkey

How do you get a gym sock on a wild turkey’s head?

“You just kind of do it,” says Larry Petersen. Today, Petersen is a Department of Natural Resources wildlife manager, but during his college years in the late 1970s and 1980s, he picked up hourly work tracking, trapping, radio tagging, and releasing wild turkeys. Gym socks allowed the crew to immobilize the bird while they affixed little backpack radio transmitters. “One person holds the turkey, and one puts it over it,” he said.

“What color sock?” I asked Petersen.

“Red. Not very flattering. But it kept it calm. All birds are like that: The dark calms them.”

He recalled a time when the DNR was releasing a 25-pound adult tom at Whitewater Wildlife Management Area. “My boss was getting the camera ready. He said, ‘Take the sock off.’ Well I do, and the bird sort of blinks, looks around, waited maybe two seconds, and said, ‘I’m out of here.’ My glasses went flying off my face. They got bent. I got to feel how strong those wings are. It’s something you never forget. It’s amazing how a bird that big can fly almost vertically.”

I told Petersen this was a funny image. The really funny part, Petersen told me, was what would happen after a winter day in a hunting blind, waiting for turkeys to get on the bait.

“We’d set off the rockets,” he said—gunpowder-fueled projectiles to lift a 50-foot square net clear over the turkeys. “So you’re sitting there pretty cold. Suddenly, there’s this loud bang, these pyrotechnics. Every time, or just about, I’d take off running to get the birds—and fall flat down on my face. You’re sitting there so cold, the mind thinks you can run, but the legs won’t do it. The other guy would be down too.” With 30 trapped wild turkeys and four spent rockets in a quiet snow-covered Minnesota field.

That’s the real story behind one of the most successful wildlife reintroductions in American history.

The idea that turkeys were nearly extinct in the United States is hard to believe anymore. At the time of the Pilgrims, millions of the birds strutted everywhere from Maine to Mexico. By the end of the Depression, just 30,000 turkeys remained. Wild turkeys seemed to be on the same path as the passenger pigeon and the dodo.

Then something happened. Why, in Minnesota, do we have so many wild turkeys today, when in 1960 we had something like none? This Thanksgiving, I thought it was worthwhile to find out.

The Bird of Courage

Wild turkeys are the biggest of the world’s galliformes, the order of ground-feeding birds that includes chickens and pheasants. They’re huge: A record turkey was taken in Kentucky a couple of years ago that weighed 37.6 pounds. Like their tiny 14-pound cousin the peacock, wild turkeys possess elaborate and flamboyant feather displays, which render their bodies iridescent in the sun. Male turkeys can fan their tails and spread their speckled wing feathers such that they take up as much space as a good armchair. Unlike peacocks, however, male turkeys can change the color of their heads to impress the ladies.

They’re also strong and fast. Turkeys can sustain a run at 25 miles an hour—outpacing Usain Bolt—and in flight, they reach speeds of 55 miles per hour. Wild turkeys prove to be patient mothers, as well as brave and avid snake eaters. When Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin formed a committee to figure out a national emblem, Franklin lobbied not for the bald eagle but for the nigh-fearless turkey, the “bird of courage.”

No one on that committee could have foretold that eventually both bald eagle and wild turkey would be nearly wiped out. At their lowest point in the 1930s, North American turkeys could be found only in remote forested pockets of places like the Ozarks, the Appalachians, and the Black Hills.

Today we can count more than 30,000 turkeys just in Minnesota. Some friends of mine feel that they suffer from more than 30,000 on their own back deck and wonder if we have too many. I tell them what they have is not a turkey problem but a people problem. Wild turkeys exist in the city and suburbs because our neighbors feed them. The cities and suburbs represent a food desert for turkeys in the Minnesota winter, until someone throws birdseed or corn on the ground.

Before 1971, you could have upended a trailer of corn in your Wayzata yard and attracted zero turkeys. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when they disappeared from Minnesota, but probably during the late 1800s. In that age, unregulated “market hunters” wielded special shotguns that could bring down whole flocks to sell in city food stalls.

When hunters weren’t blasting the birds, farmers and loggers were uprooting their habitat. For the better part of a century, settlers felled trees across the state, the big ones for lumber and the little ones for woodstoves. In 1938, the Works Progress Administration commissioned a guide to Minnesota, and reporters on the ground described various areas of the state as “treeless.” Winona, treeless; the Red River Valley, treeless. The U.S. Forest Service reports that Minnesota lost more than 10 million acres of trees in less than a century, an area that would nearly fill Switzerland.

The Wild Turkey Comeback

How do you bring a species back from the abyss? Bird by bird.

Before Dick Kimmel started a 30-year career as a wild turkey biologist in Minnesota, he collected wild turkey eggs and incubated them. Working in West Virginia, he’d candle the eggs—that is, hold them up to the light to catch a glimpse of the embryo inside. When the first cracks would appear in the shell, Kimmel knew to stay close.

“Turkey imprinting is very visual,” Kimmel told me. “You have to be right there when they’re wet out of the egg and for 16 hours a day.”

When Kimmel, exhausted, would finally leave his poults (baby turkeys), he’d cue up a tape loop of his voice until he got back. “Come birds, come,” Kimmel would say.

Once the birds grew big enough, they’d follow him anywhere. “If I got in the van, they all came into the van.” Then he’d chauffeur them to various habitats and climb out of the van. The poults would instinctively form a feeding line—walking in front of Kimmel—and this Dian Fossey of turkeys would follow behind and scribble down what they ate and what they did.

Kimmel learned the cries that wild turkeys make when danger approaches. As we talked, Kimmel barked out this cry a few times, and it’s a startling noise, like a man just stepped through a soft patch of floor and his voice plunged with him.

Sometimes Kimmel took the turkeys out at night to observe how they behaved. “Turkeys roost in trees,” he said. “They’d fly up in the trees above us, and we’d put the sleeping bags down. It’s just fascinating. They were so friendly to me. Sometimes, gently, one would lay down on my chest and sleep there with me.”

Later, when the poults matured, Kimmel discovered that they took him for a tom. He figured this out when the young males (called jakes) started trying to kick him. The problem played out differently for one of Kimmel’s coworkers. “The turkeys recognized him as a hen,” Kimmel laughed. “We never let him hear the end of it.”

To build the population, the DNR needed hearty wild turkeys to release. Cash couldn’t help—it’s illegal for states to sell wildlife. They can, however, barter for it.

“Arkansas wanted bear,” recalled Nick Gulden, who was part of the turkey restoration program from its earliest days. “And South Dakota was after walleye.” Kimmel remembers that New York State sought gray partridge (also called Hungarian partridge); Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Illinois wanted ruffed grouse. Trading rates emerged: three ruffed grouse for one wild turkey.

“We didn’t have a lot of things we have now,” said Gulden, who worked for the DNR and helped re-establish peregrine falcons, Canada geese, and wild turkeys. “We didn’t have bald eagles nesting on the river. I remember when the first one showed up in 1965, we didn’t know what to do hardly. How far away did we need to keep people? Turns out they don’t care too much.”

Gulden recalls hearing about attempted turkey releases of the 1920s, when game birds were the stock. These efforts failed. “You can release a million birds,” he said, “and if you don’t have the habitat, you’ll have a million dead birds soon enough.”

Wild turkey restoration presented other unique challenges, as wildlife biologists like Kimmel soon discovered. As homeowners now know, turkeys prefer to entrench themselves in a habitat—and then stay put. This preference seems to be related to their long lifespan: Through the use of radio collars, the DNR learned that a female turkey could live as long as 12 years. By contrast, migrating birds like Canada geese tend to glance down from the skies and populate whatever habitat looks good. Place healthy turkey populations 15 miles apart in a river valley and they’d take a decade to meet. In that time, the flock would risk inbreeding, or the population could take the sort of hit that can occur in a microclimate.

In order for turkeys to be resilient in Minnesota, there need to be a lot of them, and all at once. At one point in the 1990s they added up the costs—for instance, hourly workers waiting in a blind, gas money, and rockets—and came to a figure near $500 for each released turkey. When the turkey folks drew up their budgets, they were competing against the wolf folks, the swan folks, everyone. The turkeys, however, enjoyed one particular advantage.

Turkeys are fun to shoot.

To Hunt a Gobbler

“The lure of turkey hunting is more about the gobble of the wild turkey than the turkey itself,” said Tom Glines, senior regional director of the National Wild Turkey Federation. Turkeys can see three times better than people and possess excellent hearing.

To hunt a gobbler, you draw it toward you with turkey calls. The easiest calls come from a small wood box you can pick up at any sporting goods store. But they don’t work too well, and they take your hands away from your shotgun. The best turkey calls employ a “mouth diaphragm,” a U-shaped instrument that fits snugly in the mouth. As you breathe through the device skillfully, it can emit the yelps and cries of a female bird. When the tom struts close enough, you shoot. As with deer and bucks, hunters assign trophy turkey status, though for turkeys points are awarded on spurs and beard length. There are turkey-calling contests with $25,000 in prize money.

“Turkeys were so friendly to me. Sometimes, gently, one would lay down on my chest and sleep there.”

Once you’ve turkey hunted you’ll be a turkey hunter for life, explained Glines, who told me he is better known by the nicknames Boss Tom or Tom Turkey. The allure? “You interact with the bird, you yelp like a hen, and the male gobbler struts and gobbles,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Cool. That animal is talking to me.’”

Every person I talked to in the world of turkey recovery made a point of telling me the same anecdote: In 1978, the year of Minnesota’s first turkey hunt, 420 permits went by lottery to 11,000 applicants, and they bagged only 94 birds.

“Are they smart? Boy are they,” said Glines. “You have to be good to get a bird that smart. It’s so much fun.”

The DNR and the NWTF worked out a system—complicated, of course—that essentially involved the DNR paying staff salaries and the NWTF picking up the lion’s share of the rest. Glines estimates that in the 1990s alone, the NWTF invested half a million dollars in the trap-and-transplant program. (In the early years the DNR also paid for “food plots” of corn left unharvested, for winter turkey food. The DNR phased out this program in the 1990s; the NWTF still sponsors some sites.)

“The millennials may not appreciate what has been done for them to make it easier,” Glines said of the turkey hunt. “These are the good old days.”

A Turkey Success Story

The trap-and-transplant program was declared a success and ended in 2009. The first turkeys that moved here from Missouri and Pennsylvania have all passed on. The people who remember a Minnesota without these great birds remain, though perhaps the ones who regard it as a modern miracle are losing the strength of that conviction.

“When I grew up on our farm near St. Cloud, my dad was very interested in turkeys,” recalled Larry Petersen, who spent those years in the blinds. “Not everything we’ve tried for wildlife is a real apparent success. We have parts of our job that are sad. Our moose are disappearing. In the latter years of my dad’s life he couldn’t get around much. And we’d hop in a vehicle and he’d want to know if we could find any turkeys. These same roads he grew up on, that he drove for many decades, he was just thrilled to find them. He appreciated them more than I did.”

Maybe the real question is not how can you get a gym sock on a wild turkey’s head, but what happens when the gym sock is all but forgotten? Now that this smart and fearless bird is no longer extinct around here, is it still magnificent to us—the greatest of groundfeeders, the top American strutter, and the gobbler king triumphant?

Have a Wild Thanksgiving

What’s the connection between wild turkeys and the ones on your table at Thanksgiving? It’s a long, strange chain.

Our distinctive white barnyard Thanksgiving turkey got its start in pre-Columbian times, when North and Central America teemed with turkeys, some already domesticated. When Hernando Cortés arrived in 1519, the Aztecs had already bred one familiar-looking white bird and served it to Cortés in mole sauce. Considering that long history, the standard reference book on the subject, The Wild Turkey: Biology and Management, raises the possibility that some Western strains of our “wild” American turkeys may be domesticated fowl that flew the coop a millennium or two ago.

Columbus likely first brought turkeys back to Europe after his fourth voyage in 1502. The Spanish, never having seen turkeys before, thought they were likely a kind of peacock. Jewish poultry merchants may have called the birds “tukki”—Hebrew for peacock, a name that apparently stuck.

Within a few decades, turkeys showed up in England and rapidly became a common barnyard animal. By 1607 the British were shipping them back from Europe to North America at Jamestown. The Pilgrims ought to have been well acquainted with turkeys. Wild ones may have seemed particularly astonishing, like finding McNuggets in the woods.

Europeans continued to tinker with their Aztec livestock, and an important breed called the “Holland White” was recorded by 1874. This Holland White is the direct ancestor of our main Thanksgiving turkey, the Broad Breasted White or Big White. Minnesota’s 450 turkey farmers churn out some 46 million birds annually—mostly Big Whites—to make us the number one turkey-producing state in the union.

If you want to taste a wild turkey this year without a shotgun in hand, Pequot Lakes’ Wild Acres sells birds by special order to Minneapolis butcher shops Clancey’s (4307 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-926-0222, clanceysmeats.com) and Lowry Hill Meats (1934 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-999-4200, lowryhillmeats.com), as well as to the new Peterson Craftsman Meats in the Markethouse Collaborative (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, petersoncraftsmanmeats.com).

I cooked a wild turkey from Wild Acres a few Thanksgivings ago and it was delicious. The meat tasted like pheasant—more delicate and finer than the usual freezer-case turkey. Though if you’re used to cooking our domesticated turkey, you may be shocked by how boney and almost scrawny the things are. They also cook faster: The birds’ longer build means both more surface area and a larger interior cavity, and the bones transmit heat. Throw some bacon over the breast and keep an eye on it, and then you’ll give thanks—to the Aztecs, the Spaniards, the Jewish poultry merchants, and the Pilgrims, too.